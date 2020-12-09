Vigna Law Group National Neurological Injury Law Firm: It Is About Damages

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna comments on the vaginal mesh litigation and medical malpractice cases retained by his law.

Without significant money damages staring them in the face, mesh manufacturers think they are invulnerable. With harm comes fear.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Medical malpractice cases and pharmaceutical injury cases are about the costs of future care. Without significant money damages staring them in the face, mesh manufacturers think they are invulnerable. With harm comes fear.” Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, and attorney.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner comments on the vaginal mesh litigation and medical malpractice cases retained by his law:

“Transvaginal mesh litigation going forward outside the Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) is in some large respect about the horribly injured women with debilitating injuries caused by the greed of the manufacturers who put them in their condition.

Defense firms for pharmaceutical and medical device companies are anxious to take cases to trial where there is limited downside risk on a particular case because future care costs for the injured person are not substantial.

We understand that manufacturers will pay physician experts to opine on every vaginal mesh case and to give any opinion they are paid for, so we must be prepared to counter those opinions with the truth. Part of that truth is showing the pain experienced by our clients but also the substantial future care costs that they are often saddled with while the manufacturers make their millions.”

Transobturator slings and mini-slings that insert into the obturator internus muscle produce specific neurological pain syndromes that far exceed what a reasonable consumer would anticipate for an elective procedure that is described by the manufacturers as “minimally invasive.” Injury to important nerves by these insidious products produce catastrophic neuropathic pain syndromes.

Dr. Vigna adds, “The Post-MDL litigation is about neurological injuries as these are tragic injury cases with future care costs sometimes exceeding a half-million dollars per decade of life. My firm represents women with pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

• Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

• Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

• Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

• Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit

• Ethicon: TVT, TVT Exact

• Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries. He is a practicing physician, Certified Life Care Planner, an expert on spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, cauda equina syndrome, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. He is an expert in neurological pain syndromes caused by transvaginal mesh devices, including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He represents serious neurological injuries across the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys and personal injury lawyers in Dallas, Texas.

