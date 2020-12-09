14 Children In Global Talent Search Won Voice Acting Roles in New Chinese Learning App, Maomi Stars
Maomi Stars announces 14 children, including a 3 year old, to win voice acting roles in a new chinese learning game debuting in app stores Q1 2021.HONG KONG, HONG KONG, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maomi Stars announces 14 winners of the inaugural Maomi Voice Competition 2020 – a worldwide talent search to find 14 chinese-english bilingual children below the age of 12+ to be voice actors in a Chinese learning app debuting in early 2021. The youngest winner is a three-year old from California, playing the role of a Cyan-colored Kitty.
Winning children will have their voices featured in an early-age chinese-learning iOS/Android mobile game, role playing as 7 kitty characters in both Mandarin and Cantonese dialects. Winners will also receive a special trophy, gift cards and be featured by the competition’s social media partners. Children from all over the world were invited to participate, especially those living in non-native chinese speaking countries and/or in multicultural households.
"Chinese is a notorious difficult language to master, especially for children growing up in non-chinese speaking environments or multi-language families. Through this competition, we hope to shine a spotlight on the families who have worked hard on their journey to raise bilingual children and let the children showcase their brilliant language skills in a fun way.“ Lily Cheng, Co-founder of Maomi Stars. “We were amazed to see entries from children as young as 2 years old and received over 120 applications from children ranging from US, Canada, UK, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. We are excited to have these children voice actors in the Maomi Stars chinese learning game - we are targeting Q1 2021 to release on android and iOS app stores."
The winner’s voices will be featured in the Maomi Stars Chinese Practice App designed for early-age learners. The app is currently in beta release and is planned for public release on iOS and Android app stores in Q1 2021. The app includes mandarin and cantonese dialect support, traditional and simplified Chinese forms, supported by a highly gamified interface enabling children to earn star coins and to purchase virtual gifts for their kitty friend. With a customizable curriculum, the app is designed to be a companion tool for schools and chinese content publishers.
Congratulations to 14 First Prize Winners below. For full list of runner ups and special mentions please visit Maomi Voice Winners announcement page.
Mandarin Category: Matthew Lo (Florida, USA), Amanda Hakes (Florida, USA), Angelina W. (California, USA), Keanu (Singapore), Chuen Chuen (California, USA), Emma Barrett (Massachusetts, USA), Katherine Lo (Florida, USA)
Cantonese Category: Marky (Hong Kong), Valerie (Vancouver, Canada), Adrian (N. Vancouver, Canada), Sean (California, USA), Kieran (Hong Kong), Gwyneth (New Jersey, USA), Fiona Zheng (London, UK)
About Maomi Stars
Maomi Stars was established to provide print and digital chinese language resources for 0-7 year old children, especially designed for non-native chinese parents and multilingual families living overseas. Products include a series of 4 mandarin rhyme board books (referred to by fans as the “Dr. Seuss of Chinese Children’s Books”), PDF printables as well as the soon to be released iOS/Android game.
Maomi Stars is a brand of Hubel Labs Limited.
