Phoenix Lending Survey Results Reveals Slow Growth and Choppy Recovery After COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the fourth quarter Phoenix Management “Lending Climate in America” survey results reveal a slow and choppy recovery after COVID-19.



While the majority of lenders surveyed seem to believe economic recovery after COVID-19 to be slow and choppy, the outlook for the U.S. economy in the near-term steadily improves. The near-term grade point average (GPA) increased 33 percentage points to 2.05 from the Q3 2020 GPA of 1.72. The projected outlook for the U.S. economy in the long-term decreased slightly (by 17 percentage points) to 2.43 from the previous quarter’s results of 2.60.

While real GDP increased at an annual rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020, when asked whether the United States will experience a continued recovery coming out of the crisis, 86% of lenders expect there will be slow growth as things return to normal due to the shutdown and rising COVID cases. Fourteen percent of lenders believe that despite the virus, the economy has pent up demand and companies should prepare for a sustained v-shaped recovery going forward.

Phoenix’s Q4 2020 “Lending Climate in America” survey asked lenders to identify what they believe will pose the greatest risk to their institution over the next six months. The majority of lenders, 59%, expect that reduced new business opportunities due to the economy and competition will pose the greatest risk to their institution. Twenty-three percent of lenders expect deterioration of their portfolio is their greatest risk, while 14% believe booking riskier loans with a lower risk/return ratio will be their greatest risk over the next six months. Of the lenders surveyed, four percent selected other reasons to be the greatest risk to their institution.

Lenders were also surveyed this quarter to identify their opinion on the effects of a potential second stimulus. The majority of lenders, 68%, believe a potential second federal stimulus will have a negligible effect on the current lending climate. Twenty-seven percent of lenders believe it would increase competition among lenders with lower rates and more borrower-friendly conditions, while 5% believe it will lead to more restrictive covenants and higher rates.

“In Q4/20, lenders predict a slow and choppy economic recovery after COVID-19 and a potential second stimulus is expected to have a negligible effect,” says Michael Jacoby, Senior Managing Director and Shareholder of Phoenix. “Lenders seem to be optimistic about the near-term U.S. economy as we enter 2021, however they remain cautious in regard to the long-term U.S. economy.”

To see the full results of Phoenix’s “Lending Climate in America” Survey, please visit http://www.phoenixmanagement.com/survey/

About Phoenix:

For 35 years, Phoenix has provided smarter, operationally focused solutions for middle market companies in transition. Phoenix Management Services® provides turnaround, crisis and interim management, and specialized advisory for both distressed and growth-oriented companies. Phoenix Transaction Advisory Services® provides quality of earnings, operational diligence, Quality of Enterprise®, business integration, sell-side business preparation, and other transaction related support. Phoenix Capital Resources® provides seamless investment banking solutions including M&A advisory, complex restructurings and capital placements. Phoenix Capital Resources is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Proven. Results®.

If you would like to learn more about Phoenix, please visit http://www.phoenixmanagement.com/ or http://www.phoenixcapitalresources.com/

Contact: Michael Jacoby

(610) 358-4700

mjacoby@phoenixmanagement.com



