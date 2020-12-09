Mirko Scarcella Launches Highly Anticipated Third Publication, The Business Game, with Foreword by Star Nicky Jam

Scarcella is widely known for his first two books, Instasecrets and The Bible: Success Fame Money.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Mirko Scarcella is pleased to announce the official launch of his third and most anticipated self-help book, The Business Game . The Business Game’s front cover was recently showcased on the famous Times Square electronic billboards.For more than 10 years, Mirko Scarcella has been a successful social media manager for celebrity Instagram accounts and large corporations from around the world. In 2017, Scarcella published his first book, Instasecrets, which included a foreword written by Vittorio Feltri. Additionally, in 2019, Scarcella published The Bible: Success Fame Money, which focuses on the world of social media and its usage for success. The Bible: Success Fame Money, includes a collaboration with the great photographer David LaChapelle and a foreword by Floyd Money Mayweather, one of the highest paid athletes in history.In Scarcella’s most recent news, the author is excited to announce the launch of his latest and most intimate book, The Business Game. The anticipated book is a story of Scarcella’s rise to fame and includes a foreword written by American star Nicky Jam.“The Business Game explains my life as a young man, employed by a clothing chain in Milan with a definite contract, who gave up everything to pursue my dreams,” says Scarcella. “As a 20-year-old, I decided I was tired of folding t-shirts all day and needed to get started on opening new information channels on the web, e-commerce, and invest in the social media world - a formidable land of creative and professional opportunities. These are just a few of the crossroads that brought me, a bullied teen, to live in Miami, learn to speak three languages, end up doing a job I love, and be surrounded by the love of my wife and one-year-old daughter.”Online, Scarcella is often referred to his nicknames, "Mr. Instagram" and "Social Guru.” The Business Game is the direct testimony of those who have lived and live believing in what they do and, in what they can still accomplish, and who always follow Confucius' maxim: "Do what you really love and you will never work a day in your life.”In The Business Game’s inspirational story, Scarcella reveals how to become successful— in your job and in daily life through discovering:• How to build a winners mentality• How to work towards dreams, happiness and change your life• How to discover there is money behind all businesses• And so much more! English and Spanish versions of The Business Game are now available on Amazon for $17.00.About the AuthorMirko Scarcella is a Miami-based author, entrepreneur, and marketer. For more than one decade, he has been working to help people experience success on social media and use it to grow businesses and obtain fame. Scarcella is known as a Social media “guru” and is often called upon to consult, manage, and create the social media content of some of the world's finest athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and celebrities. Scarcella has founded social media marketing companies in Europe and United States – currently managing them all.