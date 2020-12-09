Cobalt Introduces the Next-Generation R8 Surf

A revolutionary hull design and Cobalt’s new automated hydraulic Surf Gate technology make the R8 Surf the luxury standard for today’s active watersports enthusiasts.

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the continuing demand for upscale family boats, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its ultimate R8 Surf, a new concept in watersports excitement. The R8 Surf offers all the luxury features, performance and comfort that are synonymous with the Cobalt name, while also incorporating a revolutionary new hull design and Cobalt’s new Surf Gate™ technology to set the standard in quality wave generation. The largest of Cobalt’s acclaimed ‘Ultimate Runabout’ R-Series of sterndrive boats, the 27’ 10” R8 Surf rides higher and looks sleeker than other day boats, in keeping with its mission to appeal to wake surfers and wakeboarders in search of the ideal tournament-style wave.



With its sporty appearance, agile handling, superb performance and deluxe appointments, the R8 Surf’s new hull and wakesurfing technology system are fully integrated, providing unmatched stability and wave management along with right or left wave positions on demand. The hull features a smaller wetted area, while the automated hydraulic Cobalt Surf Gate System – with six integrated hard tanks holding up to 2,300 lbs. of ballast – generates a clean, consistent wave shape and proper wave push with its forward-facing propellers. Almost as important, Cobalt engineers have made the new Surf Gate™ feature remarkably easy to use, with a soft-touch ‘Set ’n’ Surf’ control panel that allows owners to simply press three buttons to enjoy their favorite watersport activities.

The R8 Surf’s thoughtful redesign incorporates a deep cockpit, more freeboard, and spacious fore and aft passenger areas equipped with yacht-style seating. Affording more room for people and their gear, the R8 Surf accommodates larger groups as well as small parties, with such standard amenities as ample storage space and drink holders; a Garmin glass cockpit with multiple touchscreen displays; an electrically adjustable captain’s chair; and a longer and wider head area. Options include a range of exterior color graphics that highlight the R8 Surf’s jaunty lines, along with a color-matched dinette table, an Ice Mule soft-sided portable cooler; and hidden LED control backlights. Audio upgrades feature up to 14 speakers with optional tower speaker covers, while other available conveniences include ‘Fresco Chil’ upholstery that reduces temperatures by up to 20° on dark surfaces, a dash-mounted mobile phone cradle with wireless charging, a helpful high-dock entry step, convenient board rack options, and an electric folding arch with RGB accent lighting fore and aft adjustable shade sails. Standard Cobalt innovations include an electric version of our popular underwater flip-up swim step.

“The new R8 Surf expands our product line to address today’s active watersports enthusiast, who wants to play in the water one moment and then totally relax on it the next, all the while enjoying the luxury, style, comfort and performance they expect from Cobalt,” said Shane Stanfill, Cobalt’s President. “Setting a new standard for recreational technology, the R8 Surf is one of the most highly anticipated models we’ve ever introduced,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R8 Surf is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Contact: Kelle Pierce kellep@cobaltboats.com 1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757 800-835-0256 www.cobaltboats.com