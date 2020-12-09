FOOT LEVELERS LAUNCHES NEW REHABILITATION WEBSITE

/EIN News/ -- Roanoke, VA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot Levelers is proud to welcome health care professionals and the general public to its new Rehabilitation Website, which offers exciting and interactive resources showing patients how to perform rehabilitative exercises. The ultimate goal of this website is to provide patients access to safe, easy-to-follow exercises to help prevent and reduce pain.

The Foot Levelers Rehabilitation Website is a convenient education tool that’s packed with material ideal for incorporating into treatment care programs and sharing with patients. It’s designed to help patients learn more about their conditions and how to perform in-home rehab exercises for improved results and faster recovery. This helps support a holistic, non-invasive approach to wellness and healing naturally rather than through alternatives such as opioids or surgery.

The robust website has a wealth of informative rehab articles and videos that demonstrate the proper way to perform exercises and use equipment like the TRI-FLEX®️ total body rehab system. Content is conveniently organized by different parts of the body like the feet, shoulders and spine with information on common conditions in those areas and their treatments. Some of those common conditions include plantar fasciitis, bursitis, knee pain, and low back pain. Website visitors seeking care can fill out a contact page to be referred to a Foot Levelers provider for treatment.

To develop the website, Foot Levelers partnered with esteemed chiropractors who shared their recommendations and insights, supervised the video shoots, and reviewed content before launch. The website was custom-built for use on multiple platforms, allowing users to conveniently access content from their smart phones, tablets, computers or other devices.

The website is a valuable tool for providing virtual care to patients in addition to or in lieu of office visits. With many people performing rehabilitation at home for social distancing and other reasons, the website is a convenient and easy way for them to access the information they need to do it successfully from wherever they are.

Bad posture and poor ergonomic conditions at home and work can contribute to joint pain and increase the risk for injury. Chiropractic care and rehabilitation combined with custom orthotics are a proven alternative for healing conditions that cause pain rather than just treating the pain itself.

“We created the Foot Levelers Rehabilitation Website to help health care professionals achieve the very best outcomes with rehabilitative care, by providing videos and information not available anywhere else,” explains Kent Greenawalt, Chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, Inc. “We’re excited about the benefits doctors and their patients will receive from this dynamic, easy-to-use website and are sure that it will contribute to improved healing and higher quality of life.”

