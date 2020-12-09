SEIU Local 2: Matthew Green and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Doubt Tropicana Management's Ability to Steward Federal Funds

/EIN News/ -- The CBTU (Coalition of Black Trade Unionists) and Matthew Green MP join SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Local 2 to question Tropicana management's fitness to administer the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiatives (SBCCI) fund.



TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBTU and Matthew Green MP have released open letters voicing doubts on Tropicana management's ability to steward federal funds. These statements come shortly after the Federal government announced that it had selected Tropicana Community Services to steward funds for the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiatives (SBCCI).

The statements outline how management's ongoing inability to resolve the ongoing workers' strike at the organization casts doubt on its ability to administer SBCCI funds properly.

Tropicana workers are on strike and have been picketing Tropicana premises since November 9th. Tropicana is a publicly-funded organization financed by all three levels of government. Workers unionized and are now on strike after many have endured years of wage freezes. They are seeking a cost-of-living wage increase and transparent management practices as a part of their first collective agreement.

SEIU Local 2, Mr. Green and CBTU agree that there need to be federal-level discussions to entrust an alternative leading black organization with disbursing these funds should the ongoing labour dispute fail to find a resolution this week.

See the statements here:

Matthew Green MP: https://tropicanastrikes.ca/news/mp-matthew-green-statement-on-tropicana-community-services/

CBTU: https://tropicanastrikes.ca/news/cbtu-statement-on-tropicana-community-services/

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

