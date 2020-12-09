Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Help with skunk conservation; report sightings to the FWC

Photos available on the FWC’s Flickr site: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/albums/72157717108309933

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has launched a new community science project aimed at learning more about Florida’s skunk populations.

The Sunshine State is home to two species of skunks, the striped skunk and the smaller eastern spotted skunk. Both are thought to be found throughout the state and biologists are hoping to involve the public in collecting observations to learn more about the distribution of both species and the types of habitats in which they are found.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know about skunks in Florida,” said FWC Mammal Conservation Coordinator Terry Doonan. “By reporting skunk sightings, you could make a big difference. Your information will help inform future skunk research and habitat management practices.”

To report a skunk sighting, visit MyFWC.com/SkunkSurvey to fill out an easy-to-use online form, or email information about your sighting, including species, date, time, location and any photos to Skunks@MyFWC.com.

For more information about skunks in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Skunks.

