25-Years Old Entrepreneur Ericka Mcintosh Is Helping People Attain Financial Freedom Through her Successful Credit Repair Company, The Millionaire Table

In today's highly capitalized world environment, being financially literate is the key to leading a secure and happy life. However, people often fall prey to low credit scores, thus leading to higher interest on credit cards, home loans, car loans and more. Credit scores might trickle down due to a variety of reasons, but one can always recover from such setbacks by undergoing a thorough credit repair process. Orlando-based Professional services company, The Millionaire Table is working on this front to help people repair their credit and regain financial freedom.

About The Millionaire Table

The Millionaire Table is an Orlando-based professional services company that helps people restore their credit through an innovative range of solutions. It enables people to repair their credit and develop a healthy financial portfolio. Not only does the results of credit repair provide a fresh start, but having good credit also helps to secure home loans, car loans and more, without having to pay hefty interest rates.

Beyond enabling people with the credit repair services, The Millionaire Table also provides credible guidance to its clients regarding financial literacy and credit score maintenance lessons.

As a part of its offerings, The Millionaire Table provides Credit Building Consultation services and Credit Score Analysis services. A team of well-trained, credible and experienced professionals provide these services with the ulterior objective of helping people to secure their financial future.

“After using our services clients go on to buying homes, new cars, and so much more. They even get approved for high limit credit cards, personal loans and leverage their credit to launch/invest in businesses. At times we surprise our clients and pop up at their closings with our big key.” - The Millionaire Table

Credit-related issues can be extremely tricky. However, The Millionaire Table handles client issues with a personalized approach. It adopts a customized strategy for each client and claims to deliver results within 30-45 days.



The Brain Behind TMT

Ericka Mcintosh a.k.a Star started The Millionaire Table (TMT) when she was 24 years old while working full time as a state certified correctional officer at a local prison in Orlando, FL. Interestingly, her personal journey led her to start this venture. (Star)Ericka became fascinated about helping other people repair their credit only after she went through the process herself at a personal level. Within a span of 8 months, she refinanced her car, bought a new home, and was approved for high limit credit cards, among other accomplishments. Soon after, she channelized these victories towards a goal of helping others regain their financial freedom.

Talking about her personal journey, Ericka commented, “I’ve always loved helping people and always felt I could change the world or make a big impact on people’s lives. My goal is to uplift, encourage and motivate others. My passion grew strong in my workplace. I taught inmates to reach for the stars and be better than their circumstances. I taught them to embrace their situation and make the best out of it. I believed in leading by example and took that leap of faith that I preached so much about when I resigned. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences to be able to continue to transform lives from inside and now outside the prison gates.”

With tons of life experience and an innate passion for helping others, Ericka is now working full time on TMT, with the sole objective of bringing about some meaningful change in other’s lives.



