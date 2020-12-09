AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size To Be Worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

The integration of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry and increased investment by market players will propel the demand for the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in the technology for early diagnostic and imaging procedures are a major driving factor. The adoption of AI to better manage the imaging data is expected to fuel the market demand. Growth in awareness will also impact the market positively.

The solutions are used in various applications, including detection, image analysis, reporting and communication, and image acquisition, among others. The market will grow with the increase in the number of joint ventures and the presence of several tech-based companies. Growth in the geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic disease will also influence the demand for market technology.

Increased investment in the healthcare industry and a rise in the interest from major players and startups for the development of artificial intelligence-enabled market solutions will accelerate the demand for the product. A rise in the usage of imaging biomarkers and qualitative imaging in the clinical process and an increase in the workload of radiologists will drive the market demand. However, slow regulatory approval and a dearth of skilled professionals will hinder the demand for the technology.

In October 2020, Tencent announced the 'AIMIS Open Lab' and 'AIMIS Medical Image Cloud' help medical data management and accelerated incubation of medical artificial intelligence applications. The consumers and medical professional will enable to safely and securely share medical data easily and achieve better patient outcomes.

The X-ray segment is witnessing high demand due to the need for early diagnosis. Automated AI is used for the detection of abnormalities in a medical test like an X-ray and result in rapid risk detection and less misdiagnosis.

In the image analysis workflow, machine learning is used to understand the AI findings and prioritize abnormal cases on the list. It helps radiologists make a faster and accurate diagnosis, particularly for time-sensitive conditions, such as ischemic stroke. The image analysis segment held a significant share in the year 2019.

AI in medical imaging is witnessing lucrative growth in the Asia Pacific region due to a rise in R&D activities and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Moreover, the presence of a significant patient pool will fuel the demand for better healthcare services, which will drive the demand for the market.

Key participants include Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market based on product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Subscription Software License Perpetual Software License Fee-Per Case Software License Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Image Acquisition Image Analysis Reporting and Communication Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment Detection Triage Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) General Imaging Specialty Imaging Oncology Neurology Orthopedics Cardiology Respiratory Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premise Solutions Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Magnetic Resonance (MR) X-Ray Imaging Systems Computed Tomography (CT) Ultrasound Mammography Multimodality Imaging Systems Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



