StarChase Hires John Powers as National Sales Director

/EIN News/ -- Virginia Beach, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarChase LLC, a leading GPS public safety technology company in the law enforcement and defense market, announced today that John Powers has joined StarChase as the National Sales Director.



Prior to joining StarChase, Mr. Powers was the V.P. of Strategic Sales for SF Mobile-vision, formally L-3 Mobile vision, a global supplier of in-car video and body camera solutions for public safety. John has over 12 years of experience in direct and channel sales, including all levels of U.S. local, county, state police, and security organizations.



Additionally, John is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division as a Military Police officer. He served two years with the division and deployed to Grenada in October of 1983 in support of Operation Urgent Fury.



“John has a strong record of delivering exceptional business results and building collaborative business relationships,” said Trevor Fischbach, StarChase President. “He is an outstanding addition to our team, and we are incredibly honored to have him join StarChase.”



“This is a great opportunity to continue to build on StarChase’s amazing reputation and presence in the market,” said John Powers. “I am excited to join the team of dedicated professionals seeking to advance the presence of our technology, and I’m looking forward to building new relationships as we continue to grow.”



About StarChase: StarChase provides multiple GPS technology solutions to public safety and government agencies worldwide. Our technology is a trusted resource for domestic and international agencies for managing high-risk events, surveillance, real-time situational awareness, and day-to-day operations. StarChase is privately held, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. StarChase Reduces Risk. Saves Lives. Protects Communities.



Learn more by visiting www.starchase.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Fatima Breland StarChase 757.563.3977 fbreland@starchase.com