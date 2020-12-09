3DR Labs, an Accumen Company, Announces a New Partnership with Imbio to bring its AI-based Lung Imaging Technology to Health Systems Nationally

3DR Labs is adding enhanced imaging services for chronic lung conditions to its portfolio of AI solutions

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today, 3DR Labs, an Accumen Company, announced that it is now offering an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for diagnosing chronic lung disease through a new partnership with Imbio. 3DR Labs customers will have access to Imbio’s AI imaging technology effective immediately.

Imbio transforms standard medical images into rich visual maps of a patient’s condition alongside quantitative reports that provide physicians with detailed data about the type and extent of abnormalities found. This technology helps physicians to identify issues that may not be immediately visible in the images, allowing them to make prompt, appropriate treatment decisions for their patients with chronic lung and thoracic conditions.

“We are excited to partner with Imbio to bring AI-powered algorithms for image analyses to 3DR’s hospital customers. As health system resources continue to be strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, critical conditions may unfortunately be missed by the human eye and not be diagnosed until the patient experiences a future exacerbation or readmission. Imbio’s technology provides radiologists with another powerful resource to ensure that the diagnosis occurs, and treatment begins, as early in the disease progression as possible,” said Dr. Rob Falk, chief medical officer at 3DR Labs.

3DR Labs is the largest, most respected 3D medical post-processing lab in the nation with more than 900 hospital clients. 3DR Labs processes more than 300,000 scans per year through its AHRT trained radiologic technologists, all based in the United States. The lab is open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As part of Accumen’s continuing efforts to support hospitals and health systems nationally, it also regularly adds new resources to its COVID-19 Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19/#accumenresponsetools. Resources include laboratory, imaging, and supply chain rapid response tools, as well as personal protective equipment and swab or saliva testing kits available for order through Accumen’s U.S.-based manufacturing partners.

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. Imbio's solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Imbio's solutions are fully automated, regulatory cleared and available through our global partners. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

Lisa Osborne Rana Healthcare Solutions 206.992.5245 lisa@ranahealth.com