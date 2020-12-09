Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,762 in the last 365 days.

Global Technologies Group Awarded Authorized Nexcopy Reseller Status

Nexcopy Incorporated Logo File

Nexcopy Incorporated

GTGI Logo

GTGI Logo

Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer of USB Duplicator equipment and Copy Protection solutions announces a reseller partnership with Global Technologies Group.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer of USB Duplicator equipment and USB Copy Protection solutions announces a reseller partnership with Global Technologies Group.

GTGI, Inc. is a woman-owned systems integrator based in Arlington, Virginia that provides workflow solutions, software and services to manage, secure and distribute digital content for federal, medical devices, pharma, law enforcement, defense, financial, and video distribution markets. A critical component to all GTGI customer solutions is the distribution of digital content. Adding the Nexcopy product line will allow forward thinking transitions for those using optical media and looking to migrate to solid state and flash memory solutions.

“GTGI is very excited to introduce Nexcopy solutions to the GTGI customer base,” says Jennifer Cerda, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Operations. “Given our strong relationships with customers, we are keen on addressing the needs they share with us. Particularly about solving challenges related to optical media production and distribution. Having a partner such as Nexcopy will help us support customers as they transition from optical to solid state and flash memory solutions."

Stan McCrosky, Sales Manager, followed up with, “Coming from the disc publishing industry, we have seen the trend shifting away from optical media to flash memory over the past three years. The main reason for such a shift, is the lack of optical drives found in current laptops and desktops.” McCrosky continues, “The advanced functions for USB memory, which Nexcopy has developed, directly serves the needs of those in defense, medical and law enforcement vertical markets. Global Technologies Group is a great partner to start knocking on those doors.”

To learn more about Nexcopy USB duplicator products please visit the Nexcopy website or the retail website of Global Technologies Group with full shopping cart checkout options.

For more details please contact:

Global Technologies Group
222 N. Oakland Street
Arlington, VA 22203
1-703-486-0500
Sales(at)gtgi.com

Or contact:

Nexcopy Inc.
13 Orchard Road Ste 102
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Cyrus Riahi
Nexcopy Incorporated
+1 949 481 6478
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Technologies Group Awarded Authorized Nexcopy Reseller Status

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.