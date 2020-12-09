Global Technologies Group Awarded Authorized Nexcopy Reseller Status
Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer of USB Duplicator equipment and Copy Protection solutions announces a reseller partnership with Global Technologies Group.LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer of USB Duplicator equipment and USB Copy Protection solutions announces a reseller partnership with Global Technologies Group.
GTGI, Inc. is a woman-owned systems integrator based in Arlington, Virginia that provides workflow solutions, software and services to manage, secure and distribute digital content for federal, medical devices, pharma, law enforcement, defense, financial, and video distribution markets. A critical component to all GTGI customer solutions is the distribution of digital content. Adding the Nexcopy product line will allow forward thinking transitions for those using optical media and looking to migrate to solid state and flash memory solutions.
“GTGI is very excited to introduce Nexcopy solutions to the GTGI customer base,” says Jennifer Cerda, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Operations. “Given our strong relationships with customers, we are keen on addressing the needs they share with us. Particularly about solving challenges related to optical media production and distribution. Having a partner such as Nexcopy will help us support customers as they transition from optical to solid state and flash memory solutions."
Stan McCrosky, Sales Manager, followed up with, “Coming from the disc publishing industry, we have seen the trend shifting away from optical media to flash memory over the past three years. The main reason for such a shift, is the lack of optical drives found in current laptops and desktops.” McCrosky continues, “The advanced functions for USB memory, which Nexcopy has developed, directly serves the needs of those in defense, medical and law enforcement vertical markets. Global Technologies Group is a great partner to start knocking on those doors.”
To learn more about Nexcopy USB duplicator products please visit the Nexcopy website or the retail website of Global Technologies Group with full shopping cart checkout options.
For more details please contact:
Global Technologies Group
222 N. Oakland Street
Arlington, VA 22203
1-703-486-0500
Sales(at)gtgi.com
Or contact:
Nexcopy Inc.
13 Orchard Road Ste 102
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Cyrus Riahi
Nexcopy Incorporated
+1 949 481 6478
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn