Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (8th December 2020)
As at 08 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 10 912 confirmed cases, including 9 062 recoveries and 303 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
