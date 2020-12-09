Tier One Partners Expands Roster of Tech Clients in ESG, Security, Marketing and Manufacturing

Five new accounts added in Q3 2020, pushing agency revenue to an 18-year high

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency distinguished by its senior-powered teams, today announced the addition of five new companies to its robust client roster: enVerid Systems, Hitachi ID , Koeppel Direct, SecZetta , and Shawmut Corporation . To-date in 2020, the agency has seen 20% year-over-year revenue growth, including a mix of new and existing client account growth.



Tier One will provide content marketing, as well as agile communications and earned media strategy to help these brands continue to grow as industry leaders in security, advanced material manufacturing, indoor air quality, and brand response marketing.

"2020 has been an extraordinary year for digitally-driven industries,” said Marian Hughes, a managing partner and co-founder of Tier One. “There are so many monumental challenges our world faces, from an urgent global health crisis to shifting workforce strategies, to economic uncertainty -- and innovation and technology are at the center working to overcome these challenges. We are proud and grateful to have the opportunity to help these companies, and all of our clients, move their industries and our world forward in positive new directions.”

About Hitachi ID:

Hitachi ID delivers decades of experience and the industry's only single Identity, Privileged Access, Threat Detection and Password Management platform, the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric. Building on more than twenty years of deep domain experience, Hitachi ID is positioned as an analyst-recognized leader, and is part of the global "One Hitachi" portfolio.

About enVerid Systems:

enVerid Systems help buildings achieve ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), healthy building, and cost-saving goals by improving indoor air quality while saving money and reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Their mission is to make the world a cleaner, healthier place — both inside and out. For new HVAC systems, enVerid’s award-winning HVAC Load Reduction (HLR®) modules enable immediate capital cost savings. enVerid’s air filtration products remove particulate and microorganism contamination from indoor air without the significant cost of upgrading mechanical systems and increasing mechanical ventilation rates.

About Shawmut Corporation:

Shawmut Corporation is the largest independent provider of laminating services for technical fabrics in the U.S. Headquartered in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Shawmut Corporation has provided custom solutions for composite materials, advanced engineering, and fabric design since 1916. Shawmut is firmly positioned to serve a global customer base in the automotive and health care industries by utilizing their product delivery platform, advanced process technologies, and a state-of-the-art TS/ISO-certified textile manufacturing network.

About Koeppel Direct:

A pioneer in the direct response television advertising space, Koeppel Direct is a consumer-centric brand response media agency with a proven track record of generating results for a wide range of products and services marketed through performance-driven media campaigns. Its strategic, research-driven approach builds trust through transparency and effectively optimizes brand response media buying to engage and inspire consumers to convert.

About SecZetta:

SecZetta is the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions. Its solutions enable organizations to execute risk-based identity access and lifecycle strategies for diverse non-employee populations. Because the solution suite is purpose-built, it’s uniquely able to manage the complex relationships organizations have with non-employees in a single, easy-to-use application that simultaneously helps facilitate commercial initiatives, support regulatory compliance, and reduce third-party risk.

About Tier One

Tier One Partners is a full-service PR, digital, and content marketing agency that helps companies thrive on change. Our agile communications approach turns B2B and B2C clients in technology, digital healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and marketing services into category leaders by steadily aligning their missions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. Our earned media, creative content, and digital marketing strategies combined with our relentless pursuit of results, bring our clients’ visions and missions to the forefront — and keep them there. For more information, visit tieronepr.com .

Media Contact:

Krista Donnelly

Tier One Partners

(781) 307-3653

kdonnelly@tieronepr.com