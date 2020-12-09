LVS, IPHA & JPM Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Class Period: February 27, 2016 - September 15, 2020

Deadline: December 21, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lvs

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to disclose material facts regarding the Company’s business and operations. Specifically the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) weaknesses existed in Marina Bay Sands' casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers; (2) the Marina Bay Sands' casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company's anti-money laundering procedures; (3) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; (4) Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; (5) consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA)

Class Period: March 10, 2020 - September 8, 2020

Deadline: December 22, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ipha

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innate touted the results of their various Phase 2 trials as being within expectations; (2) Innate continued to reassure investors that they were eligible for the $100 million payment upon first dosing of Phase 3 trials; (3) Innate failed to timely disclose their renegotiations with AstraZeneca to split the $100 million payment into two $50 million payments, to be partially contingent on performance during the Phase 3 trials; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

Class Period: February 23, 2016 - September 23, 2020

Deadline: December 23, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/jpm

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) traders at the Company, with the knowledge and consent of their superiors, manipulated the precious metals market by "spoofing," or placing fake orders to generate the appearance of market demand; (2) the Company had insufficient controls and compliance protocols to enable it to identify and stop the misconduct; (3) the Company’s earnings in the physical commodity market were, at least in part, ill-gotten; (4) such conduct would result in enhanced regulatory scrutiny; (5) the Company provided misleading information to CFTC investigators at early stages of the investigation into the misconduct; (6) resolution of the governmental investigation into the Company would result in a record-breaking $920 million fine; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com