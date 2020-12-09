/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The studies conducted by GME showed that the Flow Control Systems Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Flow control solutions regulate the flow or pressure of liquid and gases. The growing product demand from the end-use industries such as oil & gas, power, and construction among others are driving the market growth. Flow control solutions are ideal for inflow optimization and production maximization, and suitable for vertical, deviated, and horizontal completions. The growing trend of industrial automation among different industries is also boosting the market growth for flow control solutions.



Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 124 Figures spread through 187 Pages on "Global Flow Control Systems Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-flow-control-systems-market-2550

Key Market Insights:

The global flow control systems market is expected to follow an upward growth path during the forecast period

Cased hole segment will register exceptional growth in the market, by application

Based on end-user, the oil & gas segment will hold the maximum share between 2020-2026.

Asia-Pacific region will be dominating the global market space but the Middle East & Africa region, however, would emerge as a key potential market

Key global players in the Global Flow Control Systems Market include Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Rgl Reservoir Management, MiddleEast Oilfield Services, Schlumberger, Variperm, Baker Hughes Company, Tendeka, Weatherford, and Superior Energy Services, among others.



Browse the Global Flow Control Systems Market Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-flow-control-systems-market-2550

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026) ICDs - Inflow control devices OCDs - Outflow control devices AICDs - Autonomous inflow control devices





Well Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026) Horizontal

Vertical





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026) Open hole Cased hole





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026)

Oil & Gas

Power Construction Marine Mining Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026) North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php