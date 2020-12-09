Global Flow Control Systems Market - Forecasts to 2026
/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The studies conducted by GME showed that the Flow Control Systems Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Flow control solutions regulate the flow or pressure of liquid and gases. The growing product demand from the end-use industries such as oil & gas, power, and construction among others are driving the market growth. Flow control solutions are ideal for inflow optimization and production maximization, and suitable for vertical, deviated, and horizontal completions. The growing trend of industrial automation among different industries is also boosting the market growth for flow control solutions.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 124 Figures spread through 187 Pages on "Global Flow Control Systems Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-flow-control-systems-market-2550
Key Market Insights:
- The global flow control systems market is expected to follow an upward growth path during the forecast period
- Cased hole segment will register exceptional growth in the market, by application
- Based on end-user, the oil & gas segment will hold the maximum share between 2020-2026.
- Asia-Pacific region will be dominating the global market space but the Middle East & Africa region, however, would emerge as a key potential market
- Key global players in the Global Flow Control Systems Market include Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Rgl Reservoir Management, MiddleEast Oilfield Services, Schlumberger, Variperm, Baker Hughes Company, Tendeka, Weatherford, and Superior Energy Services, among others.
Browse the Global Flow Control Systems Market Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-flow-control-systems-market-2550
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026)
- ICDs - Inflow control devices
- OCDs - Outflow control devices
- AICDs - Autonomous inflow control devices
- Well Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026)
- Horizontal
- Vertical
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026)
- Open hole
- Cased hole
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026)
- Oil & Gas
- Power
- Construction
- Marine
- Mining
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2026)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
