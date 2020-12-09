Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Announces Kelly Dolan as New President and CEO

Leadership focused on driving forward the RMHC mission of supporting programs that improve the health and well-being of children and their families

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Dolan officially stepped into the role of President and CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). Formerly serving as the Chief Marketing & Development Officer for the Charity, in her new role, Dolan will lead the strategic vision for the organization’s long-term growth, impact and delivery of mission at RMHC Chapters around the world. Former President and CEO of the Charity, Sheila Musolino, announced back in July her plans to retire in December and that Dolan would be her successor. Joanna Sabato has also been promoted from her role as Director of Marketing to Chief Marketing and Development Officer as Dolan moves to her new role.

“On behalf of the entire RMHC Board of Trustees, I would like to congratulate and welcome Kelly into the role as President and CEO,” said Ginger Hardage, Global Chair, RMHC Board of Trustees. “Since 2017, our global organization of over 260 Chapters in 65 countries and regions around the world has benefitted greatly from her many contributions.”

Dolan brings over 30 years of non-profit management and fundraising experience to her new role. She joined RMHC in 2017 and has been instrumental in elevating funding and the RMHC global brand. She has also played a critical role developing the new Impact Strategy to chart the future course of the Charity and move the mission forward in order to positively impact the health outcomes for more children and their families.

Over the next few years, the organization will focus on five strategic growth areas:

Use RMHC global programmatic reach to increase access to quality healthcare

RMHC will deepen the impact of existing 680+ core programs— the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Room, and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile—and seek new, innovative programs to ensure families of all backgrounds have access to the best medical, dental, and mental health services.



The organization will expand the system’s fundraising capacity, while making investments in technology and continuing their commitments to environmental sustainability – with a focus on strategies that allow RMHC to effectively benefit from their global scale.





Through strategic alignment with stakeholders, program partners and donors, RMHC will build and strengthen these relationships to drive increased understanding of the organization’s impact on the community and the millions of children and families they serve.





As an organization committed to continuous learning and development, RMHC will focus on people by providing growth opportunities, training, resources, and tools to further build, expand, and embrace the diversity of the organization’s people and programs.





RMHC will take a leadership role in the philanthropic sector to encourage investment in removing barriers that keep families from accessing the best health care available for their child and vital support for families. With a focus on Family-Centered Care and behavioral health, the organization will encourage healthcare providers to integrate these practices into pediatric primary care settings.

“Access to health care and Family-Centered Care is at the heart of our mission,” said Kelly Dolan, President and CEO, RMHC. “Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the RMHC system has rallied together to not only provide vital support and resources to the families we serve, but also strategically pivot to temporarily re-purpose several RMHC program spaces to support healthcare delivery and respite for healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic. I am honored and grateful to be entrusted with leadership of this truly superb organization and look forward to working with our Board of Directors and the entire RMHC system to support our vision of a world where all children have access to medical care, and their families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care.”

Dolan started her career with Leo Burnett in Chicago and transitioned into the non-profit sector after a move to Atlanta. Her non-profit experience includes serving as Executive Director for The Atlanta Women’s Foundation and as the Executive Director for two global health organizations, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Georgia and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Greater Atlanta Affiliate. Dolan also has experience in non-profit hospital administration including her role as Director of Strategic Marketing for Egleston Children’s Health Care System (now Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta), the largest children’s healthcare system in the Southeast.

RMHC, like many charitable organizations, has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can help RMHC provide support to children and their families this holiday season by donating at www.rmhc.org/donate.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in 65 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

