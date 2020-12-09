Boise Paper Announces Sponsorship of National Literacy Organization 'Reach Out and Read' Podcast Series

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Paper, a division of Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), has announced an extension of its sponsorship of Reach Out and Read – a U.S. non-profit entering its fourth decade promoting childhood literacy – with the sponsorship of the national organization’s new podcast series.



Centered around the belief that reading aloud builds better brains, better family relationships, and happier, healthier children and societies, the Reach Out and Read podcast series is hosted by Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, a pediatrician with a children’s librarianship degree. The series dives into a wealth of varied early childhood health and literacy topics with expert guests examining the many facets of supporting the parent-child relationship as key to early success.

“Not only do studies show the positive impact of books on children’s growth, but they show readers of all ages learn and digest information better when reading in print,” said Paul LeBlanc, vice president for Boise Paper. “From top pediatric specialists to authors, child advocates and more, the Reach Out and Read podcast will be a key resource for parents and other stakeholders who are working hard to provide the best for their children. And we are proud to sponsor this excellent resource as part of our Paper with Purpose promise.”

Through their Paper with Purpose commitment to total sustainability, Boise Paper invests in people and organizations that provide support for the communities their customers and employees call home.

“Our organization is committed to providing all young people with a foundation for success throughout their lives,” said Erin Henry, chief development officer of Reach Out and Read. “We are thrilled to be able to dive deeper into conversations through the launch of our podcast that serves as an ongoing resource for parents as they raise and nurture their child’s growth, and we couldn’t do it without the ongoing support of our partner, Boise Paper.”

To learn more about Reach Out and Read, and to listen to the latest podcast episodes, visit www.reachoutandread.org/podcast. You can learn more about Boise Paper and their Paper with Purpose promise at www.boisepaper.com.

About Boise Paper:

Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. They manufacture a full line of office papers including copy, multipurpose, inkjet, laser, and colors, as well as printing and converting papers. They also offer recycled content options across all product lines. Their high-quality products provide consistent, reliable results and are proudly made in the USA. Through their Quality You Can Trust promise, Boise Paper is committed to meeting the highest standards for product performance, customer collaboration, and supply chain excellence. Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com.