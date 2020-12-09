Lightspeed Systems® Awarded Two Patents for Enterprise-Level Filtering Technology

Patented proxy injection and device-based filtering technology enhance scalable online safety solutions for K-12 schools

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems® (Lightspeed), the leading K-12 online safety and effectiveness solutions provider, was awarded two patents for technology powering its enterprise-level filtering solution, Lightspeed Filter™, for device-based enterprise web filtering and proxy injection of browser-executable functions.

Solutions from Lightspeed Systems are helping schools around the world provide safe and effective online learning in an increasingly digital world. With a growing need for scalable, mobile online safety solutions, newly patented device-based smart agents in Lightspeed Filter leverage AI technology to effectively block millions of inappropriate, harmful, or unknown sites. These agents sit on school-owned devices to ensure safe student web browsing across all devices, operating systems, and learning environments.

Using Lightspeed device-based filtering, patented proxy injection technology allows for the proper reporting and tracking of web page content for reliable out-of-the-box filtering of school-owned devices. Both patented technologies are backed by Lightspeed’s 20 years of experience in machine learning to develop the most comprehensive and accurate database in K-12 filtering.

“As a company, we’ve worked for over two decades to develop the solutions schools need to ensure online safety,” shares Brian Thomas, President & CEO, Lightspeed Systems. “As schools and learning evolve, these patented technologies enable safe online learning from anywhere.”

Lightspeed Systems solutions are used in schools worldwide to protect students online. The Lightspeed Systems solutions suite includes web filtering, student safety alerts, classroom management software, device management, and analytics for any device, anywhere, for a truly comprehensive ecosystem of solutions.

###

About Lightspeed Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed Systems is the leading online safety and analytics platform for schools. Lightspeed uses advanced AI to monitor and analyze activity across the web for signs of self-harm, suicide, cyberbullying, and other inappropriate behaviors. When a potential threat is spotted, real-time alerts are sent to designated personnel, providing screenshots and other important information to drive appropriate intervention. Lightspeed is dedicated to helping schools worldwide provide a safe, mobile and manageable learning environment. Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 38 countries and 28,000 schools globally, including 6,500 school districts in the United States.

To learn more, visit lightspeedsystems.com.

Attachment

Ida Yenney KCPR for Lightspeed Systems idayenney@gmail.com