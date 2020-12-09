Ondot Systems Announces Its Reseller Agreement with Worldwide Interactive Services To Provide Digital Credit and Debit Card Management Capabilities

Enables additional financial institutions to offer consumers tool for making smarter spending decisions that also improves consumer retention

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announces it has partnered with Worldwide Interactive Services (Orlando, Fla.) to help financial institutions modernize their card portfolios with the Ondot Card App platform.

Financial institutions working with Worldwide Interactive Services can now offer Ondot Card App to their consumers, leveling the playing field with large banks and tech giants for digital-first card offerings. Participating consumers will be able to:

Get a new or replacement card quickly;

Use new cards instantly in mobile wallets;

Manage their card and get self-service on-the-go;

See and understand transactions and spending;

Engage in real-time with alerts and offers.

“We are always on the lookout for innovative services that can help our clients create loyalty and operate more efficiently. We are excited to partner with Ondot to help financial institutions compete for the next generation of consumers,” said John D. Pantaleon, president and CEO of Worldwide Interactive Services.

“This partnership enables Worldwide Interactive Services to further enhance its ability to meet financial institutions’ needs for innovative digital experiences,” said Robin Gusse, Ondot’s senior director, Alliances and Partnerships. “We are very proud to be working with another organization that shares our own vision to enable financial institutions to better serve consumers.”

About Worldwide Interactive Services

Worldwide Interactive Services, LLC is a privately held company based in Orlando, Florida. The company provides voice and internet-based solutions that connect people and information. Since 1995, it has processed millions of transactions for the financial, insurance, telecommunications, retail, and government sectors resulting in both improved customer service and operational efficiency. To learn more please visit www.worldwideinteractiveservices.com/.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com