Ethelbert Williams Joins NSF International’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., U.S., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSF International today announced the appointment of Ethelbert Williams to its Board of Directors. As a director on NSF International’s Board, Williams will offer valuable insights to the organization based on his 20 years of experience in marketing and sales strategies across direct-to-consumer, eCommerce and omnichannel retailers.

“Ethelbert is a welcome addition to NSF International’s Board of Directors,” said Kevan Lawlor, President and CEO of NSF International. “As an independent director, Ethelbert brings invaluable experience in eCommerce, particularly within the consumer and food industries. NSF is at a pivotal point in its history as we explore new ways of working with our customers and using technologies to protect and improve human health. Ethelbert will help us develop strategies to accomplish our goals and support our mission.”

Williams currently is the Director of eCommerce for the Boston Beer Company’s portfolio including Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, Dogfish Head and Truly Hard Seltzer brands. He is accountable for eCommerce, go-to-market and sales strategies across channels including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Amazon, grocery delivery partners and wholesalers.

“NSF International is in the middle of an important transformation aimed at maintaining its market leader position in the testing, inspection and certification industry,” said Williams. “NSF has developed some truly unique technologies that give retailers and consumers unprecedented transparency and visibility into the food supply chain from farm to fork. I look forward to helping NSF collaborate with its customers to develop and implement new technologies that are needed to support public health in our fast-changing world.”

Williams previously drove go-to-market and channel expansion for the personal and facial cleansing categories at Kimberly-Clark Corporation. In addition, he has held brand leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Williams holds a bachelor of science from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, where he now serves as an adjunct lecturer focused on digital marketing, media and innovation graduate program curriculum.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

