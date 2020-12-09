InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Chairman & CEO John Climaco

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that John Climaco, Chairman & CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Climaco provided an overview of CNS Pharmaceuticals and its lead drug candidate, Berubicin. Proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer, Berubicin was evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial, where 44% of patients experienced a clinical benefit of stable disease or better, including one patient who experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer free 14 years after treatment. CNS recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA, and, pending approval, it intends to commence a pivotal Phase II clinical trial in the U.S.

“I have done all kinds of different things in my career, been in the health care industry for a long time. This is the most exciting thing that I’ve done. This company and our lead product have the potential to really change the landscape and the game in an area of oncology that hasn’t seen a lot of hope for a very long time in glioblastoma,” Climaco stated in the interview.

“If you get glioblastoma, your doctor is probably going to tell you that you have about 14-16 months to live,” he continued. “The chemotherapy that’s the current standard of care, believe it or not, is only effective in about 40% of patients and then it’s only effective to stabilize the disease for a period of time... Eventually it will recur, and, when it does, it’s going to be even more aggressive and, sadly, very likely fatal.”

“We have a fantastic new drug that was developed by our founder, Dr. Waldemar Priebe, a professor of medicinal chemistry at MD Anderson and one of the world’s leading experts in the development of anthracyclines, which are the most commonly used and one of the most powerful classes of chemotherapy drugs out there,” he added. “The trick here is that anthracyclines historically don’t cross the blood-brain barrier… Dr. Priebe’s innovation was to take a tried-and-true class of drugs… and modify that molecule to be able to get into the brain past the blood-brain barrier. Once this drug, Berubicin, is in the brain, it’s going to do the same thing that anthracyclines do all over the body… We think that this innovation of his could really change the game for patients that, historically, don’t have a lot of hope.”

Throughout the interview, Climaco provides an in-depth examination of the potential of Berubicin to vastly alter the current treatment landscape for glioblastoma patients, as well as offering more information about his unique professional background.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of February 20, 2020. These Phase 1 results represent a limited patient sample size and, while promising, are not a guarantee that similar results will be achieved in subsequent trials. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500 times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

For more information, visit: www.cnspharma.com

