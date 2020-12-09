Whitefish River First Nation adapts to COVID-19 distancing using modern mobile app technology to communicate with members

/EIN News/ -- BIRCH ISLAND, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitefish River First Nation has developed an innovative, cross-platform mobile application by partnering with Aivia Design and Technology Engineering. The app allows Band Administration to better communicate with their membership while encouraging distancing by sending information directly to their members’ mobile devices, whether they live inside or outside the Nation.



Members can now be reached at a moments notice via push notifications with vital information such as community news announcements regarding Covid-19, general health advisories, information about testing and health initiatives, and closure notices. Also available within the app will be customized fillable forms and surveys where band members can provide information and feedback directly to the Band Administration.

Chief Franklin Paibomsai spoke to the need the app fulfils, stating “We urgently needed a way to get communications out to our members about Covid-19. Being able to send information directly to their mobile devices lets us reach more of our membership no matter where they are.”

The Whitefish River First Nation app is out now for Apple and Android phones through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Whitefish River First Nation

A progressive and rapidly growing community of approximately 1,200 citizens of the Anishinabek Nation, Whitefish River First Nation is located on the shores of Georgian Bay and the North Shore Channel and is readily accessible by Highway 6 and 17.

