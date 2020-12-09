Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,664 in the last 365 days.

Whitefish River First Nation adapts to COVID-19 distancing using modern mobile app technology to communicate with members

/EIN News/ -- BIRCH ISLAND, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitefish River First Nation has developed an innovative, cross-platform mobile application by partnering with Aivia Design and Technology Engineering. The app allows Band Administration to better communicate with their membership while encouraging distancing by sending information directly to their members’ mobile devices, whether they live inside or outside the Nation.

Members can now be reached at a moments notice via push notifications with vital information such as community news announcements regarding Covid-19, general health advisories, information about testing and health initiatives, and closure notices. Also available within the app will be customized fillable forms and surveys where band members can provide information and feedback directly to the Band Administration.

Chief Franklin Paibomsai spoke to the need the app fulfils, stating “We urgently needed a way to get communications out to our members about Covid-19. Being able to send information directly to their mobile devices lets us reach more of our membership no matter where they are.”

The Whitefish River First Nation app is out now for Apple and Android phones through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Whitefish River First Nation

A progressive and rapidly growing community of approximately 1,200 citizens of the Anishinabek Nation, Whitefish River First Nation is located on the shores of Georgian Bay and the North Shore Channel and is readily accessible by Highway 6 and 17.

Media Contact:

Glenn Forrest, Band Manager
Whitefish River First Nation
Birch Island, ON P0P 1A0
705-285-4335 ext. 223
gforrest@whitefishriver.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0118e25e-cc2c-4ab3-8861-c90c2641054f.


Primary Logo

Whitefish River First Nation is Taking Its Communications Digital

Exchanging data between Band Administration and Band Members is now fast and efficient.

You just read:

Whitefish River First Nation adapts to COVID-19 distancing using modern mobile app technology to communicate with members

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.