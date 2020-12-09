A. Duie Pyle Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

Leading supply chain magazine recognizes Pyle for its green initiatives and ability to reduce its carbon footprint in its fleet and service centers

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, was selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain, as a recipient of the 2020 SDCE Green Supply Chain Award.



This award recognizes companies that are making green initiatives and sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, while also working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions that are assisting their customers in becoming more eco-conscious.

“Sustainability is a core focus for our team, and we continue to be proactive in finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “We’re proud of the strides we’ve made with our ECO (Environmentally Conscious Operation) Program, which resulted in a 1 megawatt, 100% solar-powered warehouse in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania, paperless dock management and handheld systems, and the use of electric forklifts, which save approximately 24,000 pounds of carbon per unit.”

To reduce its carbon footprint, Pyle piloted two of the first 20 electric and emission-free eCanter FUSO trucks introduced in North America and maintains a fleet equipped with adaptive cruise control and self-inflating tires, boosting efficiency and reducing fossil fuel waste. The company also incorporates green initiatives into its service centers. In addition to the solar-powered Parkesburg Warehouse & Distribution Center, the Bronx Service Center uses 100% LED lighting, with tube lights in shops and break rooms that harness natural sunlight, and its Hagerstown Integrated Logistics Center utilizes integral LED lighting systems and solar light piping.

“This year’s 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

