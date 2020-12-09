Adams Publishing Selects SendtoNews Video as Online Video Platform

Adams Publishing, a Leader in Community Newspapers Selects SendtoNews as OVP to deliver Brand-Safe Digital Video Content, Technology, and Monetization

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendtoNews (STN), North America's leading independent Online Video Platform, announced that it has been selected as the exclusive online video platform by the Adams Publishing Group. SendtoNews gives Adams Publishing Group and their sites access to 5000 new videos a day and a library of over 1 million videos from premium brands like MLB, NFL, NBA, Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, Condé Nast, and up to 200 others at zero cost.



With more than 30 dailies and 100 non-daily publications in 20 states, Adams Publishing Group is a leading provider of community newspapers serving more than 34 million people. The STN online video platform will provide Adams Publishing Group with video content spanning all categories including sports, news, business, entertainment, lifestyle, weather, travel, and more.

The SendtoNews Online Video Platform includes STN Smart Match, an AI feature of its player that identifies keywords in Adam’s editorial content then automatically embeds the most relevant video into the article upon publishing, reducing the time and costs associated with bringing premium digital video content to its readers.

“Being a community newspaper, the quality of content on our sites is critical,” said Michael Martoccia, VP DIgital Sales and Marketing,, Adams Publishing Group. “With SendtoNews, the experience will be improved with contextually relevant, premium video content that our communities and readers will enjoy.”

“Adams Publishing Group plays an important role in the communities they serve,” said SendtoNews Director of Publisher Success, Kyle Orr. “SendtoNews will help them grow and thrive with premium content, technology and monetization all at no cost, while providing significant revenue.”

SendtoNews has helped over 1800 publishers like Adams publishing by shouldering the time, cost and complexity of sourcing, hosting and monetizing premium video content with their online video platform so that they can focus on writing engaging content that serves their community.

SendtoNews also has helped publishers learn more about digital video strategy for increasing revenue and building user engagement over the next 12 months at their inaugural Digital Video Leadership Series .

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews’ award-winning online video platform solves digital video for publishers, content creators, and advertisers.

SendtoNews (STN) supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology, and reliable revenue. With a library of over 1 million videos and up to 5000 new videos every day, STN’s online video platform serves over 1800 publishers and hundreds of premium content providers at zero cost. STN’s partners include publishers such as: the NY Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, and premium content providers like MLB, NFL, NBA, Bloomberg, AP, Rolling Stone. Using the SendtoNews online video platform, publishers easily serve official video that will keep readers engaged and on-site longer.

The combination of official, premium content, and top publishers provides a brand-safe environment for advertisers and connects content providers with a broader incremental audience. STN’s advanced technology sets it apart, offering the best contextually relevant content via Smart Match, an AI-powered video player. Smart Match matches articles with content from an extensive library of over 1 million videos, allowing publishers to automatically embed relevant videos on every page in seconds.

STN’s online video platform improves user experience, publisher workflow, and both the top and bottom line of its partners. SendtoNews shares the revenue we generate with publishing partners and content creators, while also accommodating their own advertising sales.

Contact:

Matt Berry

Conversion Marketing

matt@conversionam.com

201-370-9133