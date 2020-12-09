Anduin Launches AI-Powered Accounts Receivable Platform for Accounting Firms

Company’s Trailblazer program offers firms free solution access and other exclusive benefits

Intelligence-Based Billing is a first-of-its-kind AI platform that automates and improves AR processes like invoice preparation, collections, and online payments, while delivering actionable insights and predictive intel to firm leaders for better decision-making. The benefits include large-scale time savings and productivity growth, improved cash flow, and revenue growth resulting in higher client retention and achieving trusted advisor status.

As part of the company’s launch, it is inviting firms to join its Trailblazer program. Trailblazer firms get free implementation and use of Intelligence-Based Billing for 90 days as well as ongoing benefits including perpetual discounts, a seat on Anduin’s Product Council, and early access to all-new AI features and reports.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing this new category of AI solution with accounting firms,” says Justin Adams, co-founder and CEO of Anduin. “Our goal this year has been to deliver a solution that intelligently automates billing and collections tasks, delivers actionable insights, and gets smarter over time with AI. Intelligence-Based Billing is a patented solution that gives firm leaders the benefits and insights of centralized billing operations, while protecting the independence of partners and other firm knowledge workers. We look forward to showing the industry this powerful solution.”

“We worked alongside the teams at three leading firms to build this platform. The leaders of these firms gave us a challenge: ‘Create a billing experience that protects our financial health, saves our teams time, delights our clients, and helps us get paid on time every time . . . and be sure it plays nice with our existing systems.’ I’m excited to say that we’ve delivered on that challenge and look forward to bringing it to the larger market,” states Pat Morrell, co-founder and VP sales.

Anduin will showcase Intelligence-Based Billing at its virtual booth at the Rainmaker SuperConference taking place December 9-10.

About Anduin

Anduin helps accounting firms unlock time and money by applying artificial intelligence solutions to accounts receivable problems. Anduin’s Intelligence-Based Billing™ solution automates and improves time-consuming AR processes such as invoice prep, collections, and payments and liberates high-value partners and knowledge workers to focus on delivering value to clients. The solution also integrates and analyzes data from across firm systems to deliver actionable insights and predictive intel to firm leaders for better decision-making. The benefits include large-scale time savings and productivity growth, improved cash flow, and revenue growth resulting in higher client retention and gaining trusted advisor status.

