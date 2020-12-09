White Oak Healthcare Finance Provides $110 Million Financing for a 9 Facility Skilled Nursing Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“White Oak”) today announced it acted as administrative agent and sole lender on the funding of a $110 million senior credit facility secured by 9 skilled nursing facilities in Virginia. The total portfolio comprised over 1,000 beds.



“White Oak continues to seek opportunities to partner with seasoned, sophisticated investors in the skilled nursing sector. Though the current operating environment is challenging, we recognize the importance of skilled nursing in the post-acute continuum of care and are proud to support best-in-class operators as they care for the most vulnerable patients in a difficult time. Our client, a well-respected real estate investor, had confidence in White Oak to execute on a large, complex transaction during one of the most challenging times in the industry,” said Isaac Soleimani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at White Oak. “We strive to provide flexible capital that meets the financing needs of both owners and operators.”

To date, in the second half of 2020, the White Oak real estate platform has closed over $300 million in financings.

About White Oak Healthcare Finance

White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“WOHCF”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a lender to all subsectors within the healthcare industry including healthcare services, pharma and life sciences, medical devices, healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, hospitals and SNFs. WOHCF has deep domain expertise with a sole focus on healthcare which enables it to provide flexible and creative solutions with certainty of execution. WOHCF offers a differentiated product set including cash flow term loans, asset based loans and ABL Stretch facilities, unitranche facilities, last out financings, real estate financings, equipment financings and opportunistic investments. As a lender with large pools of capital to deploy, WOHCF generally holds its full loan positions to maturity.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

