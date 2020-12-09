Tenable Recognized as Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has been recognized as Vendor of the Year in the Networking & Security Divisional Award from Ingram Micro Inc., the world's largest wholesale technology distributor. The annual awards recognize dozens of technology providers for their outstanding engagement and work ethic, and unwavering commitment to grow more profitably together.



“Our successful working relationship with Ingram Micro is very important to delivering on our Cyber Exposure vision — helping joint customers around the world see everything, predict what matters and act to reduce risk,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “We’re honored to have been chosen as Vendor of the Year and we look forward to our continued strategic alliance with Ingram Micro.”

Tenable’s investment in and commitment to the channel community is fundamental to its global go-to-market strategy. The Tenable Assure Partner Program pairs the company’s industry-leading risk-based vulnerability management solutions with world-class distributors, resellers and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to help joint customers secure their highly dynamic IT and OT environments. As Tenable extends its position as a category-leading cybersecurity company, strategic channel partnerships like those with Ingram Micro will remain a top priority.

Ingram Micro evaluated vendors across more than two dozen high-profile technology categories including cloud, business and consumer technology, advanced solutions and global markets. The winning partners were chosen based on a variety of criteria and key performance indicators, including collaboration, marketing and sales.

“Minimizing risk and maximizing productivity remains top of mind for every business of any size,” says Eric Kohl, vice president, U.S. Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “Tenable has consistently leveraged the power of Ingram Micro’s Security Business Unit to become today’s fastest-growing, channel-friendly, Cyber Exposure vendor. We are thrilled to serve as Tenable’s go-to-market partner and celebrate their success as an Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year.”

To learn more about Tenable and its Cyber Exposure Management solutions visit, https://www.tenable.com/cyber-exposure .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.