IVANS Index November 2020 Results Released

Average premium renewal rates experience positive change across nearly all major commercial lines

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the November results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, all lines of business experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate, except Workers’ Compensation, which saw a negative change in premium. Premium renewal rates, month over month, across major commercial lines of business experienced variability, with an increase for Business Owners Policy, BOP, General Liability, Commercial Property and Workers’ Compensation and a decrease for Commercial Auto and Umbrella.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for November 2020 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 3.93%, down from 4.43% last month.

: 3.93%, down from 4.43% last month. BOP: 4.68%, up from 4.39% at the end of October.

4.68%, up from 4.39% at the end of October. General Liability: 3.43%, up from 3.38% the month prior.

3.43%, up from 3.38% the month prior. Commercial Property: 5.66%, up from 5.52% in October.

5.66%, up from 5.52% in October. Umbrella: 2.82%, down from 3.78% the month prior.

2.82%, down from 3.78% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -1.90%, up from -2.78% last month.

“The IVANS Index continues to show hardening rates across major lines of business, but with slight softening of rates relative to months prior for Commercial Auto and Umbrella,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Services. “As the economy continues to respond to the effects of the pandemic, the IVANS Index will deliver data-driven insights for agents’ renewal discussions and for insurers as they make 2021 pricing decisions.”

Released on a monthly basis, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 32,000 agencies and 400 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q3 IVANS Index report here.

