GlobalTranz Awarded 2020 Green Supply Chain Award

GlobalTranz Recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for Enabling Customers to Achieve Sustainability Goals

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, was awarded the 2020 Green Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.



Supply & Demand Chain Executive is a leading industry publication for supply chain leaders, and the Green Supply Chain Awards recognize companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategies. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

GlobalTranz incorporates green supply chain solutions as part of its offering to more than 25,000 shipping customers, along with its network of more than 120 LTL and over 50,000 best-in-class truckload carriers.

GlobalTranz works consultatively with customers to enable them to achieve their sustainability goals and optimize their supply chain and transportation operations. GlobalTranz’s Customer Solutions team analyzes shipment data to identify opportunities for consolidation and increased operational efficiencies to help clients achieve profitability and sustainability goals across transportation divisions. After analyzing this data, the team provides detailed transportation routing optimization strategies that include guidance on optimal sequencing for multi-stop truckloads. To reduce the number of trucks that customers use on an annual basis and their environment impact, the team identifies enhanced load building opportunities and modal selection.

The company’s approach results in measurable reductions in transportation miles, fuel usage and carbon emissions. This year, GlobalTranz worked with a global distributor and manufacturer of consumer goods to develop a solution that incorporated an order consolidation and optimized route planning strategy. Through these consolidation efforts, the client reduced annual truckload shipments by an estimated 30.4%, resulting in an estimated reduction of:

26 million fewer miles driven

Five million fewer gallons in diesel fuel usage

58,000 fewer tons of carbon dioxide emissions



“Today’s shippers are focused on more than simply ensuring the timely delivery of their shipments,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “GlobalTranz combines innovative technology, expertise, and collaborative relationships with our customers and carriers to build solutions that enable our customers to achieve their supply chain sustainability goals.”

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

