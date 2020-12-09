The emerging drugs such as KRT-232, Givinostat, PTG-300, PRM-151, Imetelstat (GRN163L), and Bomedemstat (IMG-7289) have shown positive effects for the Polycythemia Vera. The Key Players involved are Italfarmaco, Imago BioSciences, Protagonist Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Promedior, Roche, Geron Corporation and many others.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report presents an Updated Clinical Data of all the companies working in the Polycythemia Vera drug development scenario.

The emerging drugs such as KRT-232, Givinostat, PTG-300, PRM-151, Imetelstat (GRN163L), and Bomedemstat (IMG-7289) have shown positive effects for the Polycythemia Vera. The Key Players involved are Italfarmaco, Imago BioSciences, Protagonist Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Promedior, Roche, Geron Corporation and many others.



DelveInsight’s "Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Insight, 2020" report proffers detailed insights of the pipeline landscape and the growth prospects. The report also presents a thorough description of the drug including mechanism of action (MoA), clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities including the technology, Polycythemia Vera collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Landscape Report Highlights

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline report proffers a thorough analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Polycythemia Vera treatment), includes therapeutic assessment, and comparative analysis.

The report also features Polycythemia Vera key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Key players such as Italfarmaco , Imago BioSciences , Protagonist Therapeutics , Kartos Therapeutics, Promedior, Roche, Geron Corporation and others are working towards the development of the eligible candidate for the Polycythemia Vera treatment.

Jakafi (Ruxolitinib) by Incyte Corporation/Novartis and Besremi by AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG/ PharmaEssentia are Marketed Products in Polycythemia Vera Drugs Landscape.





Polycythemia Vera is characterized by an increased number of red blood cells in the bloodstream (erythrocytosis) and affected people may also have excess white blood cells and platelets.





The report offers insights into all the companies that are developing therapies for Polycythemia Vera treatment. The different therapeutic candidates are segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Polycythemia Vera treatment. Drugs under development are based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Givinostat (ITF2357) is an orally bioavailable hydroxymate inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) with potential anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, and antineoplastic activities. Givinostat prohibits class I and class II HDACs, leading to an accumulation of highly acetylated histones, followed by the induction of chromatin remodelling and an altered pattern of gene expression.



The patients affected with Polycythemia Vera, the reduction of mutant JAK2 concentrations by givinostat is believed to decrease the abnormal growth of erythrocytes and alleviate the symptoms of the condition. Italfarmaco is investigating Givinostat in phase II clinical trials in patients.



Bomedemstat (IMG-7289) is a small molecule discovered by Imago BioSciences that hampers the lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), which is an enzyme vital for the production and normal function of megakaryocytes and self-renewal of malignant hematopoietic stem or progenitor cells. In non-clinical studies, bomedemstat displayed robust in vivo efficacy as a single agent, and combination with other therapeutics across a range of myeloid malignancy models that include the myeloproliferative neoplasms comprising of myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia and Polycythemia Vera.



PTG-300 is an injectable compound, which mimics the effect of the natural hormone hepcidin, although with a higher potency, solubility, and stability. Hepcidin is the main hormone in regulating iron equilibrium and is essential for the proper development of red blood cells. Protagonist Therapeutics is presently developing PTG-300 for beta-thalassemia (non-transfusion dependent and transfusion-dependent), Polycythemia Vera, hereditary hemochromatosis, and myelodysplastic syndromes. Also, the company has announced initial phase II results of PTG-300 in the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.



Scope of Polycythemia Vera report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by:

Development Stage

Product Type

Route of Administration

Molecule Type

MOA Type

Key coverage of developmental activities , comprising technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.

, comprising technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons, if available, across Polycythemia Vera.





Polycythemia Vera Emerging Therapeutics along with Key Players

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

Givinostat: Italfarmaco

PTG-300: Protagonist Therapeutics

PRM-151: Promedior/Roche

Imetelstat (GRN163L): Geron Corporation

Bomedemstat (IMG-7289): Imago BioSciences





Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the current prospects for Polycythemia Vera treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera?

How many Polycythemia Vera emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are administered as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will influence the Polycythemia Vera market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and their respective reasons?

What is the unmet need for recent therapies for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to succeed in the limitation of existing Polycythemia Vera therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Polycythemia Vera and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been given for the emerging therapies for Polycythemia Vera?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera?





Table of Contents

