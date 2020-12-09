Leading Canadian Law Firm Fasken Launches Pioneering Hydrogen Energy Advisory Team to Help Clients Navigate Emerging H2 Economy

New H2EAT group harnesses Fasken’s extensive energy, environmental, regulatory expertise

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Canadian law firm Fasken has launched a new Hydrogen Energy Advisory Team, or H 2 EAT, a pioneering initiative to help clients navigate the global transition to a clean hydrogen economy. H 2 EAT leverages Fasken’s substantial resources in energy, environmental and regulatory law, intellectual property, corporate transactions, venture capital and other areas from across the firm’s seven Canadian offices.



“Canada and the world are moving inexorably toward a carbon-neutral future,” says Daniel Brock , Co-Leader of H 2 EAT “There is no pathway to net zero that does not include hydrogen and fuel-cell technologies at its core. We understand the complexities involved in this transition and the challenges of creating robust markets for clean hydrogen. Maximizing opportunities, overcoming regulatory barriers, unlocking government support and creating real value for businesses in hydrogen energy, hydrogen supply chains and hydrogen technology is our focus and our expertise.”

Janet Howard , Co-Leader of H 2 EAT, adds: “Conventional energy producers, transportation companies, and power suppliers are making substantial investments in hydrogen to promote reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and the entrepreneurial economy is capitalizing on a host of new technologies deploying hydrogen conversion. Meanwhile, the US and Canadian governments will add major stimulus packages to advance green energy programs – companies deploying and using hydrogen fuel will be well advantaged and supported by these packages.”

Fasken is already a top legal advisor for participants in all stages of the emerging hydrogen economy. The firm positions its energy clients to source supplies of renewables; evaluate hydrogen production technologies; raise debt and equity financing for hydrogen projects; secure patents and other intellectual property related to hydrogen conversion technology; and navigate regulatory requirements and codes covering everything from storage and transportation of hydrogen supplies to construction of modular reactors needed for production, as well as environmental certification.

Fasken has been engaged in efforts to facilitate the blending of hydrogen with natural gas distributed via pipeline. Fasken is also counsel to H2GO Canada , a Toronto-based non-profit corporation expressly focused on accelerating development of Canada’s hydrogen market. H2GO is structured to catalyze and mobilize hydrogen supply and demand, raise awareness through education and facilitate market demonstration projects of hydrogen systems.

“H2GO Canada is delighted to have Fasken’s legal counsel and strategic advisory services and to see the emergence of a practice specializing in hydrogen development,” said Bob Oliver, CEO of H2GO Canada. “Hydrogen is a collaborative and valuable enterprise, and it requires the kind of sophisticated guidance and expertise in partnerships and structuring for which Fasken is globally recognized.”

Fasken client Change Energy, an industry leader and provider of end-to-end compressed gas fuelling solutions, is at the forefront of hydrogen vehicle applications and supporting infrastructure, including hydrogen refuelling technology and the development of hydrogen refuelling facilities.

“Change Energy has been working with Fasken on hydrogen projects over the past 3 years. Fasken’s fresh approaches, depth of expertise, and broad network have made the launch of H2EAT a natural extension of their service offerings. We look forward to continued engagement with the H2EAT team as we navigate the development and introduction of new systems in ever expanding jurisdictions,” said Rymal Smith, President of Change Energy Services Inc.

Mr. Brock notes that hydrogen offers an important pathway for Canada as the Government strives to meet its deadline for carbon-free production. “Canada has all the advantages for producing clean hydrogen energy and will be a big supplier and producer,” he says. “The US will be a prime market and Canada the Number One exporter.” Hydrogen suppliers in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia are expected to be key supply sources, Mr. Brock adds, noting that power companies will need to remake rate policies and rules around hydrogen usage.

Fasken is an executive member of the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, a collaborative effort of industry, academia, government agencies, financial organizations and other stakeholders focused on advancing the use of advanced hydrogen and fuel cell technologies and products to help tackle our world’s most critical energy challenges.

