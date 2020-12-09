Sunstock, Inc. Provides Update on Gold, Silver Assets

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces an update on its gold and silver acquisitions during the final months of 2020.



Through the months of October-December 2020, Sunstock grew its inventory by 4 ounces of gold bars and 4,500 ounces of silver for an aggregate investment of $161,297 for the noted period. The Company’s most recent acquisition of 300 ounces of Buffalo Silver Rounds was completed Dec. 2, 2020, adding to its existing inventory.

Sunstock specializes in buying and selling gold, silver and rare coins to investors and customers. The Company monitors the precious metals market against the backdrop of the global economy to acquire assets at a pace and price conducive to its growth strategy. The Company currently operates Mom’s Silver Shop, a leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, California, from which it sells its inventory to investors and customers.

“Our business model enables investors to diversify their portfolio with unconventional assets, such as gold and silver, without actually purchasing and storing physical metals,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “As we move toward another year of general uncertainty in the global marketplace, we believe precious metals will continue to see strong buying interest that benefits our model. Our goal is to continue to build an inventory that becomes a focal point of opportunity for investors.”

About Sunstock, Inc.:

Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals primarily through their own branded coins. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Contact:

Mr. Jason Chang, CEO

Enquiry@SunstockInc.com

916-860-9622

www.SunstockInc.com