Infinidat Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of large-scale data storage solutions, today announced that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Infinidat has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent multi-cloud experience.



Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Infinidat as an AWS Partner with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Infinidat’s Infinibox for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

“We are proud to be certified as an AWS Outpost Ready Partner offering an integrated storage solution to our customers,” said Robert Cancilla, EVP, Business Development & Global Alliances at Infinidat. “AWS has created the ability for enterprises to integrate with Infinidat’s storage more easily, for high performance and scalability at a lower cost. While AWS is bringing cloud operational models on-premises, Infinidat is complementing AWS Outposts with elastic pricing models that cloud users demand.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program . It is intended to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outpost deployments.

Infinidat's technology foundation delivers data storage solutions with 100% availability, high performance and the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO), at large-scale. The company’s Elastic Data Fabric model for storing, sharing and generating value out of large datasets across on-premises and cloud architectures distinguishes the company’s solution. It is well-positioned to help large enterprise customers reduce the risk, complexity and cost of storage.

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 6.6EB worldwide to date. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

