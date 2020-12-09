Super League Launches Virtualis Studios, a Fully-Remote Broadcast Production Services Division

Virtualis Studios offers proprietary, leading-edge production solutions for scalable remote content creation and monitoring across entertainment, sports, lifestyle, advertising video and more

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announces today the launch of Virtualis Studios , a fully virtual production studio providing proprietary, state-of-the-art, scalable solutions for video, television, and branded content. Production companies in need of experienced teams with a deep understanding of remote production technologies and systems can rely on Virtualis Studios’ expertise, developed through years of broadcasting multi-location esports events. Whether for the creation and broadcast of premium content, or for monitoring productions from remote locations, Virtualis Studios supports a broad spectrum of critical needs in today’s production environment.



Born from cloud-based esports broadcast solutions designed to enable thousands of simultaneous gameplay and player cam feeds to be live streamed across dozens of endpoints, Virtualis Studios specializes in integrating multiple technology solutions to ensure any given project can be produced and monitored successfully on a partially- or fully-remote basis. The proprietary infrastructure already supports multiple, concurrent virtual control rooms that are fully operational at any given time, with limitless scalability compared to what is possible within a physical studio and on-site control room.

“We created Virtualis Studios based on the rapidly increasing demand for premium video across the pandemic-beleaguered production landscape,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer at Super League. “While there are individual off-the-shelf software products that address certain aspects of remote production quite well, we have found that production companies need a solution that can do everything well, with flexibility and creativity that applies across production types. That’s what we’ve built - our expertise is as important as our technology systems, and both will bring immense value to our partners for years to come.”

The Woo, a leading commercial production agency, recently tapped Virtualis Studios to support an upcoming national campaign for a well-known household brand.

“The Virtualis Studios solution went beyond our expectations for remote monitoring of an important commercial shoot,” says Lorna Paul, Head of Production at The Woo. “Our client was able to provide real-time input throughout the production with ease, which helped ensure we were meeting their core objectives.”

With a sophisticated and proprietary approach, Virtualis’ team of broadcast professionals makes it possible to manage everything from on-camera talent internet connections (and possible latency issues) to real-time single or multi-party communications, broadcast-grade graphics packages, integration of data and social media feeds, simultaneous international video sources, and more, all without a physical control room.

“Virtualis Studios already had a vast amount of experience evaluating, testing, and integrating dozens of technologies for both traditional and REMI workflows well before COVID-19 hit,” says Brian Gramo, Head of Virtualis Studios and SuperLeagueTV. “Our success has come from designing the right mix of solutions for each project, and building proprietary workflows that inspire confidence among every member of the production crew, any executive who needs oversight via our remote multi-views, and all on-camera talent, from wherever they may be located.”

