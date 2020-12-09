Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiter.com to Present at LD Micro Main Event

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present at the virtual LD Micro Main Event (XIII) taking place December 14-15, 2020.

Date: Monday, December 14th, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern time
Webcast:  https://ve.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your LD Micro representative.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters, AI job-matching, and video technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com


