Agruss Law Firm Helps Consumers Harassed by Rent-to-Own Companies
CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rent-to-own companies have been getting away with too much for far too long and Agruss Law Firm wants to help. That is why they have made it their personal mission to help consumers who are being harassed by rent-to-own companies.
Rent-to-own companies have largely become known for defective products, confusing contracts, and poor customer service. In addition, the terms of the rental contracts created by these types of companies can be extremely confusing.
As Agruss Law Firm sees it, the best course of action when it comes to empowering consumers who have been wronged by such companies is arbitration. They use arbitration, which is a helpful legal tool, “like a sword.” More specifically, the firm finds arbitration to be especially effective at holding companies accountable for Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAAP), which is exactly what rent-to-own companies are often accused of.
Arbitration is effective at holding companies accountable and giving consumers the opportunity to recoup losses they incurred and then some. Agruss Law Firm aims to give consumers a fair fight against large companies and ensure the process is as stress-free as possible..
Overall, Agruss Law Firm are experienced at using arbitration to their advantage, wielding it “like a sword,” that gives power to ordinary people against large corporations and putting People, First, which is the firm’s ultimate goal.
For more information, please visit https://www.agrusslawfirm.com/.
About Agruss Law Firm
Agruss Law Firm was founded in March 2012. In the last eight years, they have quickly grown to include four lawyers, a paralegal, and a legal assistant. They are an entirely paperless operation, instead using digital case management software. Agruss Law Firm handles everything from consumer rights to personal injury cases, including auto accidents, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and helping consumers with debt collection harassment, credit report issues, and robocalls.
Michael Agruss
