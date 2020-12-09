Stay current on the latest MMR II vaccine research related to how it may protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection or reduce COVID-19 severity

In March 2020, World Organization published its first report theorizing that the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR II) vaccine may protect against COVID-19. World now offers a COVID-19 MMR Vaccine News page updated daily, and a COVID-19 MMR FAQ based on its recent work.



World recently completed the first immunological study of the MMR II vaccine in recovered COVID-19 patients. Jeffrey E. Gold, president of World Organization, was lead and senior author of “Analysis of Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) Titers of Recovered COVID-19 Patients” published on November 20 in mBio, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Society for Microbiology. This study has been read over 150,000 times with an attention score of 1173 by Altmetric, making it the second highest ranking paper ever in mBio.

Nine additional researchers joined as coauthors of this mBio paper, each involved in individual components of the study or manuscript review: William H. Baumgartl, MD; Ramazan A. Okyay, MD; Warren E. Licht, MD; Paul L. Fidel Jr., PhD; Mairi C. Noverr, PhD; Larry P. Tilley, DVM; David J. Hurley, PhD; Balázs Rada, PhD, and John W. Ashford, MD.

Earlier this year, World published a preprint “MMR Vaccine Appears to Confer Strong Protection from COVID-19: Few Deaths from SARS-CoV-2 in Highly Vaccinated Populations” also by Gold. This paper has been read over 280,000 times, making it the most read manuscript of all-time on ResearchGate, a preprint website funded by Bill Gates and others. Coauthors Tilley and Baumgartl also contributed to this earlier paper. Tilley is one of the world’s best-known veterinary authors, and Baumgartl is a medical doctor with a rare background combining mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering, and medicine.

A clinical trial of MMR II, as well as the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched in August 2020. This randomized, placebo-controlled trial with an estimated 30,000 participants is assessing the effectiveness of MMR II or MR in preventing COVID-19 disease in healthcare workers. This trial is not affiliated with World Organization.

Links to the latest COVID-19 MMR research can be found on World Organization’s World.Org website.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Georgia.

