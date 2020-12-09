Ebix named as a Dominant Technology Provider by Novarica in the Latest Life/Health and Annuity New Business and Underwriting Report

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that Ebix was named in the “Dominant Provider” category in the just released Life/Health and Annuity New Business and Underwriting Navigator Report conducted by Novarica. The report profiled 16 of the insurance industry’s technology solution providers in this critical space where the applicant or agent first interact with an insurance company.

Rob McIsaac, FLMI, LLIF, EVP at Novarica said: “New Business and Underwriting systems tend to be mission critical for carriers. They are the lifeline for processing and onboarding new customers. Turnaround Time, Accuracy, and Quality are absolutely critical in these functions. The COVID-19 pandemic and related remote work and shutdowns have increased the need to compete in a digital world across all generations. Insurers are facing pressure to make their agent and customer interactions convenient, online, and device-agnostic. As the situation changes and people resume more normal activities, it is unlikely that the reliance and expectation on a digital experience will wane. Once consumers become accustomed to the convenience of an online experience, their expectations for digital capabilities will increase for insurance transactions.”

Ash Sawhney, President Insurance Solutions North America said: ”We are excited to be named in the top category in this report. The flexibility of our New Business and Underwriting system allows for an easy fit within a new or existing carrier and distributor technology ecosystem. This flexibility along with deep subject matter expertise and extensive integrations developed over the years, allow us for a rapid deployment, while seamlessly adapting to a client’s overall technology strategy. Ebix’s systems allow the end customer to purchase insurance through any channel that they choose – be it through an agent, broker, bank, or through the direct to consumer channel.”

The report points out that the Technology providers in the research are placed in one of four categories; Dominant Providers have strong market position and momentum. Their solutions in the segment are well-known. • Contenders have substantial customer experience and momentum. • Established Players have generally been in the market longer and have substantial customer experience. • New Entrants are emerging providers in this segment. This might include both new companies and established companies with newer solutions. They typically have limited existing customer bases.

About TPP (The Policy Processor) from Ebix:

The Policy Processor™ is the industry's most advanced and comprehensive new business and underwriting system for insurance. The system has been designed from the ground up with a No code / Low Code architecture. TPP accommodates all life insurance products, across all distribution channels. The application is integrated with a diverse mix of client in-house and third party systems. The information is collected from both the end-customer and agent through web-based eApplication forms, as well as from external data sources. TPP provides a means of straight through processing of underwriting information for medically underwritten as well as jet underwritten cases.

The Policy Processor™ forms a collaborative network hub, connecting organizations, systems, and people in the new business processing service chain. The underwriting and new business processing departments work collaboratively with several departments within the company, as well as with outside vendors and agents in the field. With TPP, the ecosystem is connected, making it possible for seamless, accurate, and expeditious processing of life new business cases.

About The Novarica Report:

This report is designed to provide an overview of the current solution provider marketplace for new business and underwriting solutions for life/health/annuity (L/H/A) insurers. It is designed to assist insurers in drawing up their short lists of potential providers based on vendor market position and offering details.

The solution provider profiles included within Novarica Market Navigator™ reports do not provide subjective analysis of each vendor’s solution. The reports are based on direct responses to an RFI distributed by Novarica, technical discussions with each vendor to verify the RFI responses, and subsequent follow-ups with the vendors to validate and confirm responses.

The RFI covers details of organization, technology stack, client base, and key functionality. Profiles also include a summary of key differentiators, lines of business supported, deployment options, implementation approaches, and how upgrades/enhancements are handled. Where available, screenshots of the products were provided by the vendor.

These reports do not render judgment; the specific situation and needs of an insurer will determine the fit with a potential. Novarica provides these types of advisory consultations to more than 100 insurer clients through its retained advisory services.

You can obtain a copy of the Novarica New Business and Underwriting Navigator report by contacting Novarica.

