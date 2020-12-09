Author Takes Readers on a Mystical Adventure in Sedona Valley Told by a Young Girl and Her Love for Nature

France Trudeau highlights the mystery, beauty and joy found within all of nature in her book, ‘Spark and the Falcon’

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sedona Valley is known for its startling beauty, memorable stories and scenic mountains. In France Trudeau’s debut book, “Spark and the Falcon: The Mystical Adventure of a Little Girl in Red Rock Country,” the author introduces a young girl named Spark and her friend Falcon. This enchanting tale brings to life a beautiful friendship in the heart of the Red Rock Mesa. Readers will be captivated by the essence of this gorgeous wonderland that will feed their imagination and nourish their spirits.



Throughout the book, readers will experience Spark’s joy of being in nature, whether through play or contemplation. Spark’s story brings her to the beautiful land of Sedona, where she meets multiple friends along the way. As she enjoys the mystic scenery surrounding her, she meets a special bird who is full of wisdom and is always there for her. “Spark and the Falcon” additionally shows readers how to embrace self-love and being who one was truly born to be. Trudeau illustrates through Spark that one’s true self is not just the body, but the force that brings one to life.



“There are many moments throughout my life that I will always cherish,” said Trudeau. “My book is the essence of my spirit. It shows how important it is to learn to love who you are and enjoy every new experience that life puts on your path. Walking, hiking and meditating with my father taught me so many lessons about myself and nature. Without the love of the outdoors that I inherited from him; I could not relate this story.”



Ultimately, “Spark and the Falcon” shares the love the author has for her father, who has passed through the relationship that is seen between Spark and Falcon. Readers will be touched by the character’s heartfelt friendship and the love that Trudeau has for nature.



“Spark and the Falcon: The Mystical Adventures of a Little Girl in Red Rock Country”

By France Trudeau

ISBN: 978-1-5043-4030-4 (softcover); 978-1-5043-4032-8 (hardcover); 978-1-5043-4031-1 (eBook)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

France Trudeau has many years of experience as an Executive Assistant. She was also a Canadian Reflexology practitioner for 20 years. She has been writing since 2012 and has a collection of poems. Her book ‘Spark and the Falcon’ contains the story in both English and French. Trudeau resides in Toronto, Canada and is currently writing the sequel.

