New State-by-State Metrics Available to Supplement Annual SNF Cost Comparison Report

As a complement to the 35th SNF Cost Comparison and Industry Trends Report, state-by-state comparison metrics are now available for operators to compare and evaluate performance.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA recently announced the availability of state-by-state financial and operational key performance indicators, which allow skilled nursing facility (SNF) operators and investors to benchmark their facility against the median metrics of the state in which they operate. The metrics, accessible through an online dashboard, serve as a complement to CLA’s annual SNF Cost Comparison and Industry Trends Report, a document the firm has published for the past 35 years.

"At CLA, we understand that skilled nursing is a local business, and no market is identical to another,” said Cory Rutledge, CLA principal and senior living practice leader. “So as we analyzed data and observed that performance varied significantly from state to state, we saw an opportunity to provide this type of valuable information to our clients, in addition to our annual report.”

The metrics, along with the report, have the potential to give SNFs greater clarity about state and national trends and the fundamentals of SNF finance and operations. “There are a variety of benefits to having this data in hand,” said Rutledge. “SNFs are able to gain a better understanding of benchmarks that are helpful in creating performance expectations, a stronger handle on their competitive landscape, and relevant knowledge about their local market conditions.” In a year where SNFs have faced challenges due to COVID-19, fresh insights and ideas may create distinct advantages.

The report and online dashboard are driven by CLA’s data platform, CLA Clarity, which allows operators to dive even deeper into their financial and operational indicators. By offering a hyper-local view of their own market, CLA Clarity provides CLA clients a view of how their facility stacks up against competitors across a wide range of categories, including:

Occupancy

Payor mix

Nursing hours

Wages

Benefits

Departmental PPD costs

“2020 has been a trying year for SNFs and other health care organizations,” said Rutledge. “With our report and state-specific metrics, as well as CLA Clarity, our goal is simply to arm our clients with data that can help them weather the storm and identify opportunities.”

Review the online state dashboards and the 35th Cost Comparison and Industry Trends Report today to learn more.

Attachment

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com