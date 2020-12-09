CNH Industrial recognized with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP

/EIN News/ --



London, December 9, 2020

CDP, the international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and safeguard water resources, has recognized CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) as a global leader in corporate sustainability by including it on the CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change. Furthermore, CNH Industrial scored an A- in the CDP’s Water Security ‘A List’.

"We are delighted that the CDP has recognised our continuing efforts to tackle climate change,” said Suzanne Heywood, Chair and Acting Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial N.V. “We are ever mindful of the impact that our actions have on our planet. That's why we have worked hard to develop alternative propulsion technologies, and to implement new working practices in our world-class manufacturing and logistics programmes, which are cutting greenhouse gas emissions. We're keen to do our part to bring about the low-carbon future that the planet needs."

This year some 9,600 companies disclosed data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. In 2020, companies were requested to do so by over 515 investors with over USD $106 trillion in assets and more than 150 major purchasing organizations with USD $4 trillion in purchasing power. CNH Industrial is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of more than 5,800 that were scored.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies. This allocates a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks. It also considers best practices regarding environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.





These latest results follow CNH Industrial’s tenth consecutive year as the Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, World and Europe. As of November 30, 2020, CNH Industrial was awarded ISS ESG Prime status and is included in the following indexes: MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes1, ECPI Global Agriculture Liquid, ECPI World ESG Equity, ECPI Global Developed ESG Best-in-Class, ECPI Euro ESG Equity, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120, STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Social Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Governance Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Impact Index, STOXX Global Low Carbon Footprint Index, STOXX Global Reported Low Carbon Index2, Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, and Integrated Governance Index (IGI).

(1) The use by CNH Industrial of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of CNH Industrial by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

(2) Those listed are the main global STOXX indexes in which CNH Industrial is included.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

