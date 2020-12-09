Remote team building company announces community awards to inspire empathy worldwide during chaotic times

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reason, San Francisco’s premier high tech team building company, launches the Community Hero Awards . The program recognizes local heroes and rewards them with an epic sci-fi adventure that can be enjoyed remotely with their family and friends. Nominations are open to the public with no geographical restrictions. The program aims to celebrate human kindness and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.



Critical time for communities to thrive

What we need more than anything at this moment in time is empathy. Empathy brings people together, it allows teams and communities to thrive in difficult times. One can be empathetic by engaging meaningfully with others, being aware of others' needs, and being kind. In the midst of something unpredictable and chaotic, helping others not only improves the wellbeing of the community but can also be a source of empowerment for oneself. “In our escape games, we try to inspire empathy in every participant to make their team stronger and more capable,” said Emily Katz, experience manager at Reason. “The Community Hero Awards give us a chance to energize and catalyze the empathy that is all around us.”

Strengthening a 5-Year Legacy

Since 2016, Reason has been accelerating leadership development in company teams and professional organizations; as well as supporting schools, charities, and community organizations through donations and partnerships. The Community Hero Awards expand these efforts to the grassroots level by engaging directly with stakeholders and individuals making an impact in their communities.



Awarding community heroes

Nominations are received through online submissions with no cost involved. Everyone can nominate someone that made an impact in their community. Winners will be selected based on their awesomeness and featured on the awards page starting in January. The winners will also receive a complimentary Lola in Space ° session where family from different locations can participate remotely. Lola in Space° is an uplifting remote escape room experience where players video conference into the International Space Station to help the human astronaut host, Lola, escape the supply module.

What is a remote escape game

On March 17, 2020, Reason launched the world’s first remote escape room experience , Lola in Space°. The game was a direct response to the need for human interaction during the spring pandemic lockdown, giving people a way to engage and have fun with one another even when physically apart. The game led the digital transformation of the industry and inspired a whole new generation of remote escape rooms.

Remote escape rooms bring a whole new perspective to the game. They bypass physical restraints by enabling players to join from anywhere in the world via video conference. They bring characters to life with elements of immersive theatre while experimenting with a new media format that merges the digital and the real world. Lastly, they foster creative problem solving and team bonding for distributed teams.

About Reason

Reason is the world’s first future technology escape room & remote team escape. It is a small business in San Francisco founded by a husband and wife team Mike and Crina. Reason's mission is to humanize our relationship with technology and each other.

