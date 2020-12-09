Feed Mixer Market to Gain Traction from Growing Popularity of Unloading Technology for Animal Feed, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Feed Mixer Market Research Report Are Trioliet B.V. (The Netherlands), SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany), Supreme International Limited (Canada), Seko Industries Srl (Italy), DeLaval (Tetra Laval International S.A.) (Sweden), NDEco (Hi-Tec Group company) (Canada), Groupe Anderson (Canada), Schuler Manufacturing (Sandhills Global, Inc.) (U.S.), KUHN NORTH AMERICA, INC. (U.S.), Lachish Industries Ltd. (Israel), Grupo Tatoma (Spain), Faresin Industries Spa (Italy), Other players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed mixer market size is expected to showcase notable growth in the coming years on account of the rising number of animal livestock and dairy farming. This increases the need for nutritious feed for the animals, therefore augmenting this market. A report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Feed Mixer Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Vertical and Horizontal), By Portability (Self-Propelled, Pull and stationary), By Capacity (<10 M3, 10 M3-20 M3 and >20 M3), By Application (Farms and Feed Factory) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027,” states that the market value was USD 661.1 million in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% to reach USD 856.9 million by the end of 2027.

Most of the businesses worldwide are facing significant challenges on account of the lockdown extended for an unknown period, further attributed to the current COVID-19 pandemic. This viral epidemic has not only cost the loss of many lives but has also hampered significant businesses. Some of them can manage meager revenues by adopting the “contactless” options. However, we hope to overcome this problem by abiding by the emergency rules imposed by various governments to cope with this situation.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments as well as several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The Report Answers the Following Queries:

What is the nature of the market?

Who are the significant players of the market, and what are their growth strategies?

How will unloading technology spur growth in the market?

What are the current trends prevalent in this market?





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need for High-Quality Food for Animals to Augment Growth

The increasing consumption of food products derived from animals such as dairy and meat is propelling the need for more livestock. This acts as a primary driver boosting the global feed mixer market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases has propelled the need for maintaining animal health and nutrition, thereby aiding to the expansion of the market.

On the negative side, with the growing population, the land used for farming, cattle feeding, and irrigation purposes is getting smaller by the day. Therefore, the decline in the availability of arable land for cattle feeding activities, coupled with the high cost of installing and maintaining equipment for feed mixer is likely to hamper growth in the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for high-quality feed and the adoption of modern techniques of food production and processing such as unloading technology, use of total mixed ration (TMR), and others are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Segment:

Self-propelled Segment Emerged Dominant Attributed to Faster Mixing Time

Based on segmentation by portability, the self-propelled segment gained the largest feed mixer market share on account of the better nutritional and economic benefits it offers as compared to its counterparts. Additionally, it is time-efficient and mixes feed faster than the pull or stationary equipment. However, the stationary segment earned 31.3% share in 2019 and is likely to gain significant growth in the forecast period.





Regional Analysis-

North America Emerged Dominant Accountable for Increasing Awareness about Animal Nutrition and Health

Geographically, North America earned revenue of USD 241.7 million in the year 2019 and bagged the largest market share. This is owing to a rise in the awareness about health and quality of life of livestock. Moreover, the rapid adoption of total mixed ration (TMR) and the other processor equipment for better results will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market for feed mixer in Asia Pacific is expected to rise significantly on account of the presence of large livestock and increasing awareness about animal welfare.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Focusing on Introducing Modern TMR Mixers for Earning Dominance in Market

Most of the players of the global market for feed mixer are engaging in the adoption of TMR mixer technology to gain a significant position in the market competition. The other players are participating in offering quality feed and the use of specialized livestock feeding machines for better revenue generation so they can maintain their position and give a fierce competition to the other players.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

September 2018 – A new edition of mixer feeders called the Solomix 3 was introduced by the company Trioliet B.V. The Solomix 3 is an upgraded version of the Trioliet 3-auger mixer feeders and was launched to serve cattle farms all over the European region.

List of the Key Players in Feed Mixer Market include:

Trioliet B.V. (The Netherlands)

SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany)

Supreme International Limited (Canada)

Seko Industries Srl (Italy)

DeLaval (Tetra Laval International S.A.) (Sweden)

NDEco (Hi-Tec Group company) (Canada)

Groupe Anderson (Canada)

Schuler Manufacturing (Sandhills Global, Inc.) (U.S.)

KUHN NORTH AMERICA, INC. (U.S.)

Lachish Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Grupo Tatoma (Spain)

Faresin Industries Spa (Italy)

Other players





