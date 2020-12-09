Himax and Edge Impulse Launch the First Ultralow Power AI Vision and Sensor Fusion Solution

/EIN News/ -- TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced a collaboration with Edge Impulse that enables the rapid development and deployment of machine learning (ML) models on the Himax HX6537-A WE-I Plus AI processor and Google TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers framework, allowing low-power, memory-constrained, and remote edge devices to detect complex motion, recognize sounds and classify images at sub-mW power consumption. The AI vision and sensor fusion solution is ideal for predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, asset tracking, and occupancy detection applications where power efficiency, bandwidth optimization and privacy are key requirements.



“Himax and Edge Impulse are teaming up to help developers create amazing new user experiences with secure, private, easy to use embedded development tools," said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer at Himax. “Offered at no charge to individual Himax developers, Edge Impulse helps simplify the creation of neural networks across a range of Himax products, including AI processors and always-on sensors, all operating at ultralow power. Edge Impulse makes it easy for embedded developers to develop TinyML models on real sensor data - from collecting data in the field to designing signal processing and ML pipelines, and to deploying models efficiently on Himax HX6537-A WE-I Plus processor with TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers.”

“Himax WE-I Plus and Edge Impulse end-to-end platform enable an easy TinyML development with TensorFlow on an ultralow power device,” said Pete Warden, Technical Lead of TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers at Google.

By using Edge Impulse and Himax, engineers can generate and export the models directly to the devices with a single button press, and in seconds, not days. These resulting inferences fully utilize the latest neural networks and Edge Impulse EON™ technology to ensure that they run as fast and energy-efficient as possible.

“The industrial, enterprise, and consumer applications of embedded ML are endless, enabling highly customizable, data-driven value for customers. Edge Impulse support for Himax AI processors and always-on vision sensors is a game changer for these markets, unlocking new value for customers by enabling ML to be embedded anywhere at extremely low-power,” said Zach Shelby, co-founder, and CEO at Edge Impulse.

On January 18th, 2021, Jan Jongboom, co-founder & CTO of Edge Impulse, and CK Hsu, senior manager of Himax will be hosting a developer webinar together, discussing TinyML and how to get started with the world’s most powerful platform for embedded developers. To learn more about Himax and Edge Impulse, register with the upcoming webinar. https://bit.ly/2IdQmde

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, PC cameras, automobiles, security, medical devices and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel and the US. Himax has 2,915 patents granted and 551 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30th, 2020. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

