Cancer Imaging Systems Market To Reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The rising cases of cancer are a vital factor impacting cancer imaging systems market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market is estimated to garner a valuation of USD 12.24 Billion by the year 2027, as per the latest report by Emergen Research. The cancer imaging systems industry is witnessing a surge in demand propelled by the rising incidences of cancer. Cancer plays a key role in the socio-economic growth across the globe and contributes significantly to the cost burden of disease. Around 1,806,590 cases of cancer were expected to be diagnosed in 2020 in the U.S. alone, and 606,520 deaths were predicted from the illness.

Technological development and increasing investments in cancer imaging are boosting the growth of the sector. In November 2019, Hologic, Inc., was granted approval for its 3DQuorum™ Imaging Technology, operating on Genius AI™, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The technology functions alongside Hologic’s Clarity HD™ high-resolution imaging technology and assists radiologists in bringing about a 66.0% decrease in the tomosynthesis image volume. Advancements in the breast imaging system help create higher-resolution 3D images, greater workflow, and gives patients a better mammography experience, entailing low radiation dose.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/222

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2020, Telix Pharmaceuticals’ novel drug application for the company’s prostate cancer imaging product was accepted by the U.S. FDA for filing.

MRI is useful for imaging soft body tissue parts that can be hard to view with other forms of modalities. It can effectively identify and locate certain types of cancers. An MRI deploying contrast dye is also considered to be the most efficient brain and spinal cord tumor imaging method.

Lung cancer is common in men and the third-leading type of cancer in women, with around two million fresh cases in the year 2018. Serbia, Hungary, and New Caledonia (France) led with the highest disease rate in 2018.

The diagnostics centers sub-segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast duration. Diagnostic centers comprise imaging systems and staff that are trained in operating the equipment, as well as healthcare personnel, to aid the process of diagnosis in patients with specific symptoms.

North America accounted for the leading share in the market share in 2019 due to the increased deployment of advanced imaging technologies, current healthcare infrastructure, rising occurrences of cancer, and support initiatives to create awareness among people.

Key participants include Abbott, Hitachi Medical, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, CR Bard Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Roche, among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/222

Emergen Research has bifurcated the global cancer imaging systems market based on application, end-user, imaging system, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Colorectal Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Melanoma Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diagnostic Centers Hospitals & Clinics Others

Imaging System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Computed Tomography (CT) Mammography Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Ultrasound Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-imaging-systems-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs