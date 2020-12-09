Jack and Ferdi Announces Strategic Partnership With Zenner
Zenner’s travel assistant “Zenny”, is now offering travelers even more personalized tips for a safer, productive and more Zen travel experience. New functionalities were launched this month in partnership with Jack and Ferdi, a global wellness content curator.
This partnership will allow Zenner’s travelers to access Jack and Ferdi’s recommendations as they use the travel assistant, Zenny, which provides real-time travel advice and assistance. Through Jack and Ferdi, Zenny is empowering travelers to explore and thrive while they are at their airport or destination with locally curated tips for staying healthy, places to meditate and unwind , local business manners and more.
During the holidays, Zenny is open for a limited beta for individual travelers – try it on your next journey at https://tryme.zenner.ai/.
“Our goal is to empower travelers with actionable recommendations they can use during their pockets of free time. With Jack and Ferdi, travelers find unique self-care opportunities, ways to make cultural or culinary discoveries, or briefings on local manners. The partnership with Zenner is truly exciting for travelers, as they will be able to seamlessly access these recommendations in the airport or at destination, at the very moment they ask for them. We look forward to working with Zenner to help travelers stay healthy and curious on the road.” Romain Aubanel, CEO of Jack and Ferdi
“We are always looking for ways to create a productive, safe and stress-free travel experience. It starts with better handling of flight disruptions, live assistance in making tight connections, and real-time airport tips so you know what to expect. The J+F content adds an important layer of traveler well-being – providing users curated tips and experiences that make their journey healthy and Zen” Elad Schaffer, CEO of Zenner.
About Jack and Ferdi
Jack and Ferdi mission is to help employees stay healthy and engaged, wherever they are. Their software-as-a-service solution is focused on helping companies support their traveling employees’ wellbeing with the tools and resources they need to maintain healthy habits. Their app gives business travelers and remote workers timely, actionable and locally curated recommendations on safety, wellness and personal growth in 200 cities all over the world. Jack and Ferdi mobile is available for both iPhone and Android, and data is available to organizations via API or web app integrations.
Website: https://jackandferdi.com
About Zenner
Zenner builds AI-powered travel assistant that keeps travelers safe, informed, productive and feeling Zen. It combines advanced conversational chat capabilities with unmatched travel data to provide travelers real-time and rich travel advice - from predictions on delays and cancellations, advice on health and entry requirements, real-time assistance for making a tight connection, alerts to lengthy queues and through to responding to common travel questions.
Website: https://www.zenner.ai
