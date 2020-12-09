Direct Mail Advertising Market Trends Build Opportunities With Augmented Reality

Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Direct mail advertisers are using augmented reality to modernize direct mail advertising. Augmented reality is a huge engaging medium, and it creates more opportunities that can make direct mails interactive. For instance, EE, a mobile network operator, used Blippar technology augmented reality to enhance its paper bills so that customers can scan inserts with the Blippar’s app to know more about the services provided by EE and also watch exclusive videos in augmented reality. Augmented reality-enabled bills captured an average of 3 minutes of dwell time per customer and awareness of EE’s product range.

The global direct mail advertising market size is expected to grow from $66.84 billion in 2019 to $67.34 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.75%. The direct mail volume was down in the first quarter. However, the COVID-19 outbreak favored this market as some of the biggest brands have adopted direct mail advertising during the lockdown period. The pandemic has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. With consumers staying at home over the past few months due to the pandemic, direct mail has become a marketing strategy to reach the consumers at home. The direct mail advertising market consists of the sales of direct mail advertising services and related goods by entities that create and manage advertisement and promotional activities by mail. The content and mode of advertisement can be customized according to the target audience. The market is expected to reach $70.66 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 1.62%.

