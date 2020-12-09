Teenage Cartoonist Build a Huge Online Following and Launches A Book Of His Unique Whiteboard “Door Comics"
teenage prodigy cartoonist launches a collection of his unique style of “door comics” titled ‘Jake’s Door’ will be promoted worldwide on Amazon December 11th
Jake’s ability to set up and then slam dunk a laugh in the span of just a couple panels is brilliant. The immediate comparison is to Gary Larson. But some of these are next level conceptual thinking”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Hamilton, a teenage prodigy cartoonist launches a collection of his unique style of “door comics” (hilarious Far Side style cartoons drawn on his bedroom door whiteboard). His first book, titled ‘Jake’s Door’, will be promoted worldwide on Amazon December 11th (which is also Jake’s 15th birthday).
— Ian Hannin Artist and Designer, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Disney
Jake’s story is a true example of turning lemons into lemonade. When people were dealing with the pandemic, Jake a ninth grader in Colorado, began to draw his comics each night on his whiteboard. His father took pictures and posted these to an online account, and soon he captured the hearts of over 30,000 (thirty thousand) online followers.
Inspired by the support and encouragement of his fans, Jake then took 115 of his best comics, remastered them in Photoshop, and produced his first book titled Jake’s Door.
According to David Hamilton, his father, mentor, and best friend, “As Jake’s comic portfolio (and his online following) continue to grow, the most frequently asked question we receive seems to be: ‘Where do these ideas come from?’ My typical response is that I have no idea—like an endless spring, they just keep bubbling up into his mind, then into his sketchbook, then onto his white board.”
The only critique Jake received was that people simply didn’t believe these were drawn by a kid it must be his father drawing them, trying to get attention. “We would smile when we received these comments,” David states, “because it really was Jake coming up with these, we received this as a huge compliment! Also, I’m not nearly as funny as Jake, so it couldn’t be me. However, to answer these critics, we decided to film Jake drawing a comic in real time, which his fans absolutely loved getting to meet Jake for the first time.”
Jake has the a very unique ability to capture real life situations and use imagination, humor, and artistic ability to deliver a captivating message.
When not creating or doing schoolwork, Jake can be found riding bikes, practicing Tae Kwon Do and playing with his little dog Cooper.
Jake’s comic style has been compared to Gary Larson’s The Far Side, and Randall Munroe’s XKCD, both of which are favorites of Jake, and both of which are huge influences for his art. He hopes to meet them both someday.
Armed with an insightful wit, a dry erase marker, and a heart of gold, Jake continues to inspire tens of thousands of online fans worldwide who eagerly await his weekly “Door Comics” online posts.
When asked what his motivation is to draw these comics, he gives an insightful answer: “I just love to draw. And if my art can make people smile, even when there are tough things going on around us, I really like that. I think other kids can do a lot more than they think, if they can follow their dreams, like I am doing.”
Jake is a very level headed 14-year-old, when asked what he planned to do with the proceeds from the sale of the book: “I’d like to buy a new drawing computer, donate some to the JDRF to help my sister’s Type 1 diabetes, and probably save the rest for college!”
Also included with his book is a “behind the scenes” description of the inspiration for these comics. Below are a sample of these insights, pulled directly from the book, which his fans absolutely love to read about!
Wrong Side of the Bed
A good friend of the family named Mike, who is living abroad, follows Jake’s comics online and constantly encourages him. One day Mike challenged Jake with a writing prompt: “Can Jake draw a comic based on the phrase ‘waking up on the wrong side of the bed’?” Jake accepted the challenge and the next morning this was drawn on his whiteboard. I posted it to Reddit after he went to school; by the time he got home, the post had over 40,000 upvotes. Thanks for the nudge, Mike!
Lightbulb
This was ground zero—the very first comic that started Jake’s online popularity. For a while, his mom and I were sim- ply posting his comics to our personal Face- book accounts—and getting 20 likes was a pretty big deal. This one got over 60,000 upvotes on Reddit. Jake became a celebrity in eighth grade. Even teachers told him they were fans. Flattering, but for a guy like Jake, uncomfortable. It didn’t help when I told him “you’ve got more fans than would fit in an NFL stadium!” This really blew his circuits. He and I had a heart-to-heart about whether we should continue this endeavor—if it affected his heart in a negative way, we would shut the whole thing down. After some thought, he decided that if his art could make people smile, and brighten their day a bit, then it was worth it. Proud of this kid.
Hormones The start of Jake’s comic career coincided with his introduction to puberty. As the great philosopher Ice Cube once said, “Our art is a reflection of our reality.”
Jake’s Door contains 115 amazing whiteboard comics that will make you laugh, think and even evaluate situations in life that one has encountered and gone through, Jake’s popularity is gaining leaps and bounds day by day and even capturing the interest of his peers.
Here’s some of the praise Jake’s book has been receiving:
“I like everything about Jake’s cartoons — the easy and simple visual style, the wit, the dry sense of humor. These are wonderful cartoons, with several at New Yorker-level quality. BTW, I am the author of 100 books, and Jake is a better author at age 14 than I am at 63.”
Bob Bly Copywriting legend and Author, www.Bly.com
“Jake’s ability to set up, and then slam dunk a laugh, in the span of just a couple panels is brilliant. The immediate comparison is to Gary Larson. But some of these are next level conceptual thinking. Page 9 would make M.C. Escher proud. And page 73 belongs in a pitch to NETFLIX. This is a set of ironic, sarcastic, and often dark tales that belong in the company of the “Sunday funnies” greats.”
Ian Hannin Artist and Designer, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Disney, Netflix, Hulu
“This book is bonkers good. Someone should make it into a movie.”
Jason Brubaker LA based Indie Filmmaker
“Jake is seriously funny. I’m not even kidding, I think these are better than the Far Side.”
Colin Jake’s best friend in 9th grade.
Jake’s Door can be ordered at amazon.com
More information can be found on his website, www.jakesdoor.com
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here
Jake draws his bedroom door whiteboard comic